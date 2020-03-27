Vote Lisa Neubauer for Wisconsin Court of Appeals in the April 2020 Spring Election

The Shepherd Express enthusiastically endorses Lisa Neubauer for re-election to the Wisconsin Court of Appeals where she has served for 12 years and as its chief judge since 2015. She is highly qualified and viewed as a very fair and capable judge. She ran for State Supreme Court last year and was endorsed by individuals and organizations across the political spectrum because she interprets the law and rather than writes her decision through an ideology. Unfortunately, in the final couple of weeks of that election, the rightwing dark money groups dropped over a million dollars in negative ads against her and was successful in defeating her. Her current opponent in her re-election to the Appeals Court is another rightwing, extremist who is being supported by the same dark money crowd. We need honest capable judges. Please support Lisa Neubauer for re-election to the Wisconsin Court of Appeals.

This race for Wisconsin Court of Appeals is one of several items on the ballot on April 7. See all of our endorsements here.