Vote Rebecca Kiefer for Circuit Court Judge, Branch 29 in the April 2020 Spring Election

The Shepherd Express encourages you to support Rebecca Kiefer for Circuit Court Judge. Ms. Kiefer has been a Milwaukee County Assistant District Attorney for the past 15 years prosecuting general crimes but spending most of her years working in Children’s Court. Beyond her position as an Assistant District Attorney, Rebecca has been a leader with the Association for Women Lawyers and served on various Wisconsin State Bar committees. We believe she would be a very good addition to the Milwaukee County Circuit Court. Please support Rebecca Kiefer for Judge Branch 29.

