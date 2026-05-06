What Challenges Are Facing the Milwaukee County Transit System?

× Expand Photo by Chuck Quirmbach MCTS bus stop A rider waits at a Milwaukee County Transit System bus stop

Funding for mass transit, and challenges for public bus systems exist nationwide. No less so in Milwaukee County, where a lot of people rely on the bus to get to jobs, medical appointments, shopping and entertainment venues or see friends and relatives.

Let's take a ride:

A weekday late-morning jaunt from Milwaukee's West Wide to Bayshore shopping center this month in April showed some of the best that the Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) has to offer. One of MCTS’ newer electric buses, on a faster-moving route called Connect, zipped east on Bluemound Road, then over to Wisconsin Avenue, and on to Downtown, without incident.

Downtown, at Van Buren Street, riders transferring to the northbound Route 30 only had to wait about two minutes before the 30 showed, and people boarded at no additional cost using an electronic transfer from the first ride.

The 30 arrived in front of the UW-Milwaukee Student Union within about 45 minutes of the West Side boarding on Connect.

Best Ride in Town?

Would driving a car be faster? Most likely, but not everyone has one, is comfortable driving or even has a driver's license.

For those who do have a car, the bus ride meant the auto stayed home, using no gasoline, producing zero air pollution and no additional wear and tear on the engine, suspension, brakes and tires. Good stuff, when many car repairs are expensive, and gas prices rose this year because of the war in the Middle East.

Riding MCTS also meant worries about reckless motorists were left to the bus drivers, and no concerns about the construction-related congestion on East-West I-94. Bus riders can even attach a bicycle to the front of a bus to make other connections.

At UWM, there was no need to use a costly parking ramp, no searching for parking on nearby streets and no fear of parking enforcement officers later putting a ticket on a car's windshield.

After stepping off the 30, a UWM actuarial science major who gave his name as “Demi” said he regularly rides the bus from his East Side home to the university, describing the service as “pretty good.” His only complaint is that sometimes the location of the bus, as indicated on MCTS' Umo app, is off, and he misses the bus—and a UWM class.

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There was still no transfer charge for riders continuing on to Bayshore, in this case, on the Route 68 bus that wound around campus before going north on Downer Avenue, west on Capitol Drive and north on Port Washington Road. One could imagine taking a pleasant trip to Bayshore for a little shopping, such as buying a book or game at Barnes & Noble.

But, at a bus shelter on Port, for south and west-bound travel, more concerns about MCTS surfaced.

Higher Fares, Non-Payment?

A rider who gave his name as “Slick” said he currently doesn't have a car and uses the bus to get from his East Side home to his job near 76th Street and Sliver Spring Drive. He complained about a recent adult fare increase to $2.75 and called for a longer time during which to use transfers. The current cap is 90 minutes. Slick, and an older woman who gave her name as “Willie” also urged drivers “to treat riders better,” saying they've seen a driver refuse to help a rider make a connection to another bus, or rush past riders waiting at bus stops.

The Amalgamated Transit Union Local 998, which represents MCTS drivers, did not respond to phone and e-mail requests for comment.

Also at that shelter, we heard part of an ongoing county-wide, sometimes national debate over some riders not paying bus fares. A woman who gave her name as “Alex,” who had two young children with her, said she didn't have a driver’s license. Alex urged bus drivers “not to press the issue” of non-payment of fares, saying, “It's hard out here with inflation.”

Over the next hour, while riding the MCTS Purple Line, largely on 27th Street, all the way to the line's new southern terminus at a Walmart/Sam's Club in Franklin, it seemed the driver let on a few riders without paying.

After stepping off the bus, a passenger who gave her name as “Aushauntay,” said via what MCTS calls “fare capping,” she pays no more than $33/week to ride. She says fare payers “make hard-earned money, and it's not fair to let other riders get on free.” She called for MCTS security guards to be on more buses and enforce fare-paying.

Budget Shortfall

The recent fare increases also included a bump to $1.25 for people 65+, kids 6-11 and those with a qualifying disability. There are also new “FARE IS REQUIRED” signs on buses, and drivers attempt to do what MCTS calls “fare informing—professionally and politely” engaging with the riding public as to “the proper fare requirement.”

Those are just three of several steps MCTS and the Milwaukee County say they have taken since an $11 million MCTS budget shortfall was suddenly announced last June. County supervisors plugged much of the gap with federal Coronavirus Response and Relief funds. MCTS this year also cut costs by shortening five routes, portraying them as “portions where ridership has historically been lower” on Routes 11, 22, 24, 80 and 88.

But farebox revenues only make up, on average, about 15% of the MCTS operating budget. Last year, fares brought in 13% or about $24 million of overall revenue of more than $186 million.

Significantly, MCTS this spring is forecasting a possible budget deficit of approximately $17-$20 million for fiscal year 2027, which starts next Jan. 1. There are no more coronavirus funds left for MCTS. So, MCTS is warning of the potential of eventual service reductions of upwards of 20-24% next year. So, what's a bus system to do? A system that provided 25,029,803 rides in 2025, down 1% from 2024, but up 11% from 2023. MCTS is one of few major systems in the nation without a dedicated funding source.

MCTS released a memo over the winter, and has told county supervisors, that it's partnering with the Milwaukee County Department of Transportation to do several things, including:

Engage and re-engage with statewide coalitions on transit funding. Gather “data and compelling information to further build the case for additional investment with strategic partners both in Milwaukee and statewide.” Share additional reports with the County Board and the public on the benefits and economic impacts of transit and provide “detailed transit financing reports.” Monitor what's happening at the federal level about funding for public transit.

That last item could be a major concern, as the Trump Administration is proposing domestic spending cuts to fund President Trump's war efforts.

But at a recent news conference about funding for local transit, parks, and other items, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley said he would press ahead with asking for help, including for MCTS. “I will not stop. I will not stop fighting to secure the funding that our roads, bridges, parks and transit systems need to connect our communities to one another,” Crowley emphasized.

Business Support

MCTS also points to business support for the bus system. At that same news conference on March 25, Dale Kooyenga, president of the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce, lauded county efforts for transit, saying they would help attract talent to the region and improve “livability.” Businesses such as Northwestern Mutual and the Marcus Corporation, and institutions such as Marquette University and MATC, have employee benefit programs that include transit.

There's also the possibility that public bus systems across the U.S., working together, may have some clout. Paul Skoutelas is president and CEO of the American Public Transportation Association. He told Shepherd Express that nationally, bus systems have seen the return of about 90% of the ridership that existed before the Covid pandemic. Some systems are back to 100%.

But Skoutelas says innovation is underway to try to grow ridership. One action, he says, is to substantially redesign local bus networks, “Making their systems more efficient, in many cases shortening travel times, not having people, say, from a more suburban location come all the way to the city center and go back out to a destination.”

MCTS has high hopes of locking in previously awarded federal funding for improvements on the heavily used Purple Line. The bus system is also hiring a consultant to look at other possible changes for the system.

Skoutelas says his group is trying to make the point to the White House and Congress that investments in public transportation help maintain and create jobs, including in the private sector. “How is that? The public agency turns around and buys a bus, or they're making construction improvement to their facilities. We like to say that public transit is Americans operating transportation for other Americans,” Skoutelas says.

Free Ride?

Some bus systems are trying one other alternative—eliminating fares. Detroit has started free rides for K-12 students. Colorado Springs, Colo., has made a popular line fare-free. New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani promised free and fast buses during his 2025 campaign for office but recently told Politico that the bus changes may not happen until at least next year.

Skoutelas says for bus systems, “It's very difficult to institute a free-fare system all the time, across all of the network. And the reason is economics. If you don't collect the fare, you no longer have that income. And that income, some would argue, could be better placed on either keeping the fares lower or reinvesting in the system to increase service frequency.” He maintains that good frequency is probably the most important characteristic for a transit system.

His view doesn't mean free fares won't come to Milwaukee County. But for those citizens who want free rides, better service or to simply maintain bus lines that seem to be working well, 2026 seems like another key year to keep voicing your views to MCTS, and your elected officials.

And for journalists to watchdog the story.