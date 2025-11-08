Why is Milwaukee a Hub for Human Trafficking?

× Expand Photos by Liudmila Chernetska and Sean Pavone - Getty Images Human Trafficking in Milwaukee

On the list of crimes that thrive in the shadows, human trafficking ranks among the darkest. It’s not a distant problem overseas. It also happens in the United States, in Wisconsin, in Milwaukee. Trafficking is the use of force, fraud, lies or coercion to exploit people for labor, services, or commercial sex. It’s often called modern-day slavery, a term that feels startling but achingly accurate. Victims might be teenagers, women or men who thought they were being offered safety or opportunity, only to find themselves trapped in a cycle of manipulation and abuse.

Milwaukee has long been marked by this hidden trade. Its trafficking rate is among the highest in the nation. For every number, there is a story: a teenager drawn in with promises, a woman trapped by coercion, a man dealing with threats made against his family. To work against this dysfunction requires persistence, empathy and no small measure of resilience. Enter Exploit No More, a grassroots nonprofit dedicated to ending the exploitation. At the center of the organization is its executive director, Martha Kannas.

Kannas’ roots are in Kenosha, where her parents worked as public school educators just across the border in Zion, Ill. “My mom and dad were my inspiration for working with low-income families,” she said.

That inner drive carried her to UW-Madison, where she earned degrees in social work and women’s studies, then into a career spent almost entirely in the nonprofit world: counseling at-risk teen girls, managing shelters, working within Girls, Inc., and later joining Pearls for Teen Girls in Milwaukee. By 2019, she joined the board of Exploit No More. Within two years, she stepped into the executive director role, where she now leads the fight against human trafficking from the organization’s offices inside Christ Church Milwaukee near Downtown.

We met in an urban coffee shop, the kind of neutral place where difficult conversations sometimes land more gently. Dedication is an easy word. Living it, day after day, is something else entirely, and Kannas not only talks, she walks.

What exactly is Human Trafficking as you know it?

Human trafficking takes many different forms, but at Exploit No More, we focus on sex trafficking, which, by definition, means inducing someone to participate in a commercial sex act by force, cause, or coercion. That did not become a legal definition until 2000.

That is surprising. No law for all those years?

I know. What we see in Milwaukee is usually a young person, most often a girl, who has been trafficked by a family member. A girl’s mother is sometimes the trafficker. The mother may be doing it for drug money or house rent, allowing a boyfriend or husband to have sex with the girl. In trafficking, there are three parties we call the triangle—the victim, the buyer (or the John), and the trafficker (or the pimp). The trafficker might even have manipulated the victim into drug addiction in order to gain control. In the triangle, the victim gets no value. In fact, the trafficker can have total control as to when a victim eats, sleeps, or goes to the bathroom, breaking her down to be totally dependent.

Why would the trafficker or the victim stay in that toxic triangle, which seems to be largely psychological?

It has a lot of intersection with domestic violence. The trafficker might be a family member, or the victim might not have the resources to move out of the house. The victim could perceive the abuse as a relationship. The girl thinks that the trafficker loves her, not knowing what a healthy relationship feels like. She has only experienced dysfunctional relationships in her extended family or friends. There might even be a threat, such as, “I will kill you or hurt your family members if you leave me.”

What ages are you generally talking about for victims in human trafficking?

On average, the typical female would be 12-13 years old, but they can be of all ages, 20, 30, 40, and even women in their 60s.

That old? Seems unbelievable.

Some of the older women have no alternative for self-sufficiency. But the abuse begins when they are teenagers. It can be a lifetime of abuse—some having seen their parents go through similar experiences. The adults who should have been caring for them failed them.

If I could name the number one cause of poverty and social ills, it is the degradation of the American family. It’s hard for single mothers. If that happens, the odds of living in poverty are high. And also, that your child will repeat the cycle. Many teen girls have no father or enough love and support, so they get pregnant and have a baby they can love. The status for boys can be to father as many kids as he can.

How and when did Exploit No More begin and how did you become executive director?

It started in 2013 with a network of local churches that were aware of Milwaukee as a hotbed for trafficking. The churches came together to start Exploit No More as a 501c3 nonprofit. The goal was to serve minor girls, but further research showed that the best practice was not to congregate teen girls together in a house. Instead, these churches focused on adults.

You serve on the board of directors of Aurora West Allis Medical Center, home to one of Aurora's Healing Centers for survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence.

Aurora has a number of healing centers in the metro area, and there is one in West Allis, and that’s where I am active. This is an innovative way of providing healthcare for victims and includes an emergency department and a birthing center. People who have been assaulted come into the emergency department, and the Aurora Healing and Advocacy services (AHAS) respond immediately to that victim. Medical care is sometimes the only time a victim is separated from the controlling trafficker and buyer. So, it is critical that caregivers understand the signs.

Hypothetically, if I am a girl who is a victim and I come into Aurora, what can you do for me? Do you call the police?

We don’t call the police, because that is the choice of the victim. But Aurora has a 24/7 hotline operated by trained professionals. And there are forensic nurses called SANE nurses, the acronym for Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners, who are trained to examine for invasive injuries and trauma. They are available at all times. There are also survivor advocates who help victims navigate the justice system. There are counseling services, individual therapy or group sessions. And there is help for Spanish-speaking survivors and also male survivors. There is also help for loved ones of survivors.

Do you keep these victims overnight at Aurora?

If patients require hospitalization, then they would be admitted. If not, advocates would help them access the follow up they need.

I understand that Exploit No More provides safe housing and supportive services to those in need. How do you go about this?

We at Exploit No More now have our offices at Christ Church Milwaukee. That is where we provide case management services for women in the community who have had any kind of sexual exploitation. We partner with the CCS program, Comprehensive Community Service, supported by Medicaid. This is for women who have mental health, substance abuse, or sexual exploitation issues. We work with them to perhaps find permanent housing and employment, and following through with trauma therapy and physical health, also education and their children. This means we can work with clients over a period of time. We’ve often had clients say, “Working with you saved my life.”

Milwaukee consistently ranks among the top U.S. cities for youth rescued in FBI human trafficking stings, tied with Las Vegas for third most in one year. Why do you think Milwaukee is a trafficking hub?

First, Milwaukee is a highly segregated city. Second, Milwaukee is part of the I-94 corridor. That highway runs from Chicago through Milwaukee and Madison, through Minneapolis and on up to the Dakotas where men are working away from women and families. They might solicit girls. The criminals move drugs, weapons or people. People are the most lucrative because you can keep selling them over and over. These criminals are on a higher level because they sell people as a product enterprise. The profile of a buyer is typically a white college grad, who is a middle-class husband and father. Most traffickers sell their victims online. I’ve heard it said you can order a girl faster than a pizza.

I have found that Milwaukee law enforcement statistics likely represent just a fraction of actual trafficking incidents due to stigma, victim silence and exploitation complexity. Many youthful victims may not self-identify as trafficked, especially when emotionally manipulated or trapped in complex dependency. Do you agree with my findings?

I do agree, and the statistics are underreported. It’s hard to prosecute the traffickers, who know how to play the system. The basics are that most victims don’t realize they are being manipulated. Girls can crave male attention if there is no father in their lives. They are desperate to get attention and approval from older guys—it’s that need for a father figure. They are vulnerable to be attracted to a “Romeo Trafficker,” who sets the stage for the relationship. When they get older, they might become a “bottom bitch” where you don’t have to turn tricks. I’ve found that these kind of crimes are underreported, but the Milwaukee Police Department is fortunate to have an excellent sex crimes detective unit, and we work closely with them. They are called the Sensitive Crimes Unit.

Another finding: The overlap with youth in foster care or group homes is a major vulnerability. A quarter of human-trafficked young people have run from such placements, with some reported missing hundreds of times. Can you comment?

Group homes and congregate living is not the best practice to help victims of sex trafficking. Girls, in particular, need individualized care. Family based care, if possible, is best. If not, then foster care is better than group homes. The main goal is for the victim to have limited temporary care.

If I am a young woman or girl, and I feel I am being exploited, who do I contact for help?

A trusting doctor or nurse, or a social worker. The Aurora Healing Center hotline. And her school counselor. Of course, the police. We work with Pathfinders, a youth serving organization in Milwaukee. And there is a national human trafficking hotline run by Polaris.

Human trafficking isn’t just in segregated neighborhoods in Milwaukee, is it?

Human trafficking does occur in all 72 Wisconsin counties but is most prevalent in poor communities.

For help, call the Polaris National Human Trafficking Hotline toll-free hotline, available to answer calls, texts, emails, and live chats from anywhere in the United States, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, in more than 200 languages.

Call 1-888-373-7888 | Text 233733 (Befree)