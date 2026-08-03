Wisconsin Eye Granted Funding Through December 2026 from State Legislature

× Expand Photo by GummyBone - Getty Images Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison, Wisconsin Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison, Wisconsin

On July 28, lawmakers of the Joint Committee on Legislative Organization agreed to fund Wisconsin Eye through December 2026. The move comes amid financial turmoil for the organization that led it to go dark in December 2025 and battle instability so far through 2026.

The temporary deal gives Wisconsin Eye about $50,000 each month to keep them afloat; that amounts to $250,000 from August through December. In addition, the organization has raised $120,583 dollars via its GoFundMe page. Most of these contributions have been small dollar donations. Previously the organization had looked for large dollar donations, but after each of their proposals failed, they began seeking help from the legislature and then grassroots donors.

According to a July 28 press release by the organization, “Wisconsin Eye remains hopeful that when the new legislature convenes in January 2027, both houses will come together in bipartisan fashion to accomplish what the Senate and Assembly attempted in the previous legislative session—a level of continuing, partial funding that helps to maintain WisconsinEye as a trusted and independent window into our State Capitol.”

Competing Proposals

This comes after the Legislature failed to come to a resolution on funding Wisconsin Eye at the end of the 2026 legislative session. A bipartisan proposal passed the assembly but was not passed by the state senate. Instead competing proposals were authored by both senators Mark Spreitzer (D, 15, Beloit) and Julian Bradley (R, 28, New Berlin). Bradley’s proposal passed the Senate but did not make it to the Assembly floor.

Republican leadership in the Senate has seemed leery about providing Wisconsin Eye with funding; Bradley’s proposal requires Wisconsin Eye to submit a competitive bid to lawmakers. Meanwhile, Democrats have shown interest in creating a public affairs network run by the state.

In January the legislature will change and maybe too, the collective mindset of the legislature. Neither Robin Vos, former Speaker of the House and longtime Republican leader, or Senate Majority Devin LeMahieu (R, 9, Oostburg), will be in the legislature in 2027. LeMahieu was a prominent critic of Wisconsin Eye’s financial situation including the large salary of Wisconsin Eye President Jon Henkes and their fundraising principles. Despite the departures many incumbents will remain, including Senator Bradley.

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Wisconsin residents will find out in 2027 if the legislature is ready to come to a deal on a public affairs network of any kind, whether public or private. Until then, Wisconsin Eye will resume its coverage, including 2026 campaign coverage.