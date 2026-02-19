Wisconsin State of the State Address 2026

× Expand Photo Via Governor Tony Evers - Facebook Governor Tony Evers

It was quarter to seven and the Assembly Chamber galleries at the State Capitol were filled with guests of the legislature and governor. A few legislators sat or stood, talking amongst one another on the floor or waving to family and friends in the galleries. The crowd talked amongst each other, conversation

swirling into an indistinguishable chatter as they waited for Gov. Tony Evers to speak.

As the clock ticked closer to 7 p.m, the chief clerk began calling roll. Few legislators were present as he went down the roll; slowly but surely, they began filing in. Gavels were tapped and the sergeant at arms welcomed Wisconsin's supreme court justices, members of the state senate and the governor. Justices, senators and the governor were welcomed with applause and warm handshakes mostly from the members of their own political parties. Also acknowledged were tribal leaders and Gov. Evers’ appointees in attendance.

The crowd was packed with supporters of the governor, with a few chants of “Tony” erupting from the East Gallery as he entered. Just after 7 p.m., Evers began his last State of the State address to a sharply dressed and excitable crowd. His speech stated accomplishment of his administration in 2025, with a few nods to bipartisan bills and a solid dose of jabs at the Republican led legislature. Many in the crowd cheered, clapped and stood for Evers’ remarks, especially those on education and comments about Republicans.

Unsurprisingly, the legislature itself was an almost uniform split of clapping and cheering by Democrats and quiet, unimpressed looks by Republicans. Though, a few rogue Republicans and Democrats bucked the trend of their parties either joining clapping Evers’ remarks or boredly abstaining. Clapping by both parties occurred on a few of Evers’ comments about bipartisan bills and an almost bipartisan silence occurred when Evers discussed his dismay with the Trump led state level gerrymanders and ensuing Democratic efforts.

Both the crowd and the legislators' attention on Evers seemed to wax and wane. Many legislators and guests checked their cell phones, scrolling through them while he spoke.

Just after 8 p.m., the governor made his closing remarks, ending on a positive note. He emphasized the unity of Wisconsin’s residents, our shared strengths and envisioned a future for Wisconsin that emphasizes its values, while building a workforce for the future.

After his departure, the University of Wisconsin band took to the Assembly floor and played a few songs. Many in attendance stayed for the music, some dancing, others nodding and swaying. The crowd seemed rather jovial the whole event and some lingered on after the end of the formalities. The address seemed to leave a touch of warmth in many crowd members who appreciated Evers. But it also served as yet another reminder of the polarization that grips our legislature, state and country. The atmosphere, despite the excited cheers for Gov. Evers, was full of unspoken tension given the looks and body language of Democratic and Republican lawmakers during the address.