Vote Jill Underly for Wisconsin Superintendent of Public Instruction

The Shepherd enthusiastically endorses Jill Underly for Superintendent of Public Instruction. Dr. Underly is a strong advocate for high quality public education and has spent her entire career in education and public service. She has proved herself to be a true leader as a teacher, a principal and a district superintendent. She understands the challenges we face in our state to provide a quality education for every student and has shown that she can produce excellent results within the constraints of whatever budget she is given. Underly has also brought her education experience and her leadership and innovative skills to the Department of Public Instruction where she worked for several years. She is a true educator’s educator. Please vote for Jill Underly for Superintendent of Public Instruction.