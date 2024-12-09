'You got dumped': Trump's Latest White House Pick Met with Ridicule Online

× Expand Photo by Gage Skidmore via Wikimedia Commons Alina Habba Alina Habba

Donald Trump on Sunday announced the position his attorney and spokesperson Alina Habba will serve in the president-elect's upcoming administration, prompting ridicule on social media.

The former and incoming president took to Truth Social over the weekend to announce a slew of new appointments, including that of Habba, who made some headlines during Trump's civil defamation trial. In October, Habba said court rulings against Trump aren't from “real judges.”

On Sunday, Trump announced Habba would serve as "Counselor to the President."

Mike Madrid, a top Latino GOP strategist, said in response to the news, "When you got dumped but he tells you he still wants to be good friends."

PatriotTakes, which says it is dedicated to "researching and monitoring" right-wing extremism “and other threats to democracy,” responded by saying, "The taxpayers are now paying his personal lawyer.” National security attorney Mark S. Zaid reminded his readers that “a Florida-based federal judge” previously "ordered nearly $1 million in sanctions against Donald Trump and his attorney Alina Habba, calling the former president a ‘mastermind of strategic abuse of the judicial process.’”

Popular conservative influencer Cryptid Politics (pro-DeSantis) said, “You never know when you might need an avocado-peeling Instagram wannabe influencer like Alina Habba as WH Counsel to the President.”

Taxpayers' Expense

“Taxpayers are now going to be paying her salary. This is someone who has totally failed at law,” they added.

Healthcare activist Lisa Reyna Loe said, “Everything he attempts will definitely be tied up in court (or even thrown out) for the next 2-4 years. Merry Christmas!” she added.

Democratic activist James Crocker said, “Trump just tapped Alina Habba to serve as Counselor to the President. Funny because she couldn't even defend him in court.”

For Habba's part, she said the opportunity will be the “honor of my life.”