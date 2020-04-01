1,550 Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin; 24 Deaths

(click here to zoom in)

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports 199 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state in the last 24 hour, up to 1,550 total cases.

1,643 new test results came in during the last 24 hours. A total of 20,369 tests have been performed so far, which means about 7.6% of tests have come back positive.

In the state's latest report, they've started reporting the total hospitalizations so far. The report indicates 398 hospitalizations so far or about 26 percent of cases.

The data indicates a 14.7 percent increase in confirmed cases in the state since yesterday.

DHS reports 24 deaths at this time, an increase of 8 over yesterdays total of 16. Local reports from across the state indicate a total of 33 deaths.

Two new counties have been added to the report: Crawford and Menominee. As of today, 50 of the state's 72 counties have at least one case. Officials have indicated it's likely the disease has spread to the other 24 counties.

Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County Ashland 1 Bayfield 3 Brown 11 Buffalo 1 Calumet 2 Chippewa 10 Clark 5 Columbia 13 Crawford 1 Dane 215 Dodge 13 Door 1 Douglas 7 Dunn 3 Eau Claire 12 Florence 0 Fond du Lac 24 Grant 2 Green 7 Iowa 3 Iron 1 Jackson 2 Jefferson 12 Juneau 4 Kenosha 54 La Crosse 19 Marathon 5 Marinette 2 Marquette 2 Menominee 1 Milwaukee 780 Monroe 2 Oconto 1 Oneida 3 Outagamie 12 Ozaukee 46 Pierce 7 Portage 1 Racine 28 Richland 2 Rock 17 Sauk 14 Sheboygan 12 St. Croix 6 Vilas 3 Walworth 12 Washington 44 Waukesha 107 Waupaca 2 Winnebago 13 Wood 2 Total 1,550 Total Deaths by Wisconsin County Dane: 2 Fond du Lac: 2 Iron: 1 Milwaukee: 11 Ozaukee: 3 Rock: 1 Sauk: 2 Waukesha: 1 Waupaca: 1 Total: 24