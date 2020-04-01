1,550 Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin; 24 Deaths

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports 199 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state in the last 24 hour, up to 1,550 total cases.

1,643 new test results came in during the last 24 hours. A total of 20,369 tests have been performed so far, which means about 7.6% of tests have come back positive.

In the state's latest report, they've started reporting the total hospitalizations so far. The report indicates 398 hospitalizations so far or about 26 percent of cases.

The data indicates a 14.7 percent increase in confirmed cases in the state since yesterday.

DHS reports 24 deaths at this time, an increase of 8 over yesterdays total of 16. Local reports from across the state indicate a total of 33 deaths.

Two new counties have been added to the report: Crawford and Menominee. As of today, 50 of the state's 72 counties have at least one case. Officials have indicated it's likely the disease has spread to the other 24 counties.

Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County
Ashland 1
Bayfield 3
Brown 11
Buffalo 1
Calumet 2
Chippewa 10
Clark 5
Columbia 13
Crawford 1
Dane 215
Dodge 13
Door 1
Douglas 7
Dunn 3
Eau Claire 12
Florence 0
Fond du Lac 24
Grant 2
Green 7
Iowa 3
Iron 1
Jackson 2
Jefferson 12
Juneau 4
Kenosha 54
La Crosse 19
Marathon 5
Marinette 2
Marquette 2
Menominee 1
Milwaukee 780
Monroe 2
Oconto 1
Oneida 3
Outagamie 12 
Ozaukee 46
Pierce 7
Portage 1
Racine 28
Richland 2
Rock 17
Sauk 14
Sheboygan 12
St. Croix 6
Vilas 3
Walworth 12
Washington 44
Waukesha 107
Waupaca 2
Winnebago 13
Wood 2
Total 1,550

Total Deaths by Wisconsin County
Dane: 2
Fond du Lac: 2
Iron: 1
Milwaukee: 11
Ozaukee: 3
Rock: 1
Sauk: 2
Waukesha: 1
Waupaca: 1
Total: 24

