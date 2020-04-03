1,912 Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin; 37 Deaths

(click here to zoom in)

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports 182 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state in the last 24 hour, up to 1,912 total cases.

During a press briefing today, Gov. Evers announced he has signed an executive order asking the state legislature to meet on Saturday, April 4, to make changes to coming election scheduled for April 7.

At the same briefing, Dr. Ryan Westergaard, the state's chief medical officer, explained that the steady, linear increase in confirmed cases averaging between 180-200 new cases daily is a positive sign that the "Safer At Home" order working as hoped.

2,242 new test results came in during the last 24 hours. A total of 24,289 tests have been performed so far, which means about 7.9 percent of tests have come back positive.

The report indicates 487 hospitalizations so far or about 25 percent of cases.

The data shows a 10.5 percent increase in confirmed cases in the state since yesterday.

DHS reports 37 deaths at this time. The total number of deaths has more than tripled in seven days from 12 to 37.

Two new counties have been added to the report: Barron and Rusk. As of today, 54 of the state's 72 counties have at least one case.

Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County Adams 1 Ashland 1 Barron 3 Bayfield 3 Brown 24 Buffalo 2 Calumet 3 Chippewa 14 Clark 6 Columbia 18 Crawford 1 Dane 244 Dodge 14 Door 2 Douglas 6 Dunn 5 Eau Claire 16 Fond du Lac 30 Grant 2 Green 8 Iowa 3 Iron 1 Jackson 2 Jefferson 13 Juneau 4 Kenosha 81 La Crosse 19 Marathon 9 Marinette 2 Marquette 2 Menominee 1 Milwaukee 951 Monroe 3 Oconto 1 Oneida 3 Outagamie 19 Ozaukee 50 Pepin 7 Portage 3 Racine 41 Richland 2 Rock 20 Rusk 1 Sauk 18 Sheboygan 20 St. Croix 7 Trempealeau 1 Vilas 3 Walworth 15 Washington 52 Waukesha 133 Waupaca 2 Winnebago 18 Wood 2 Total 1,912 Total Deaths by Wisconsin County Dane: 3 Fond du Lac: 2 Iron: 1 Milwaukee: 16 Ozaukee: 3 Rock: 1 Sauk: 2 Sheboygan: 1 Waukesha: 1 Waupaca: 1 Total: 37