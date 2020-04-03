1,912 Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin; 37 Deaths

by

(click here to zoom in)

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports 182 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state in the last 24 hour, up to 1,912 total cases.

During a press briefing today, Gov. Evers announced he has signed an executive order asking the state legislature to meet on Saturday, April 4, to make changes to coming election scheduled for April 7.

At the same briefing, Dr. Ryan Westergaard, the state's chief medical officer, explained that the steady, linear increase in confirmed cases averaging between 180-200 new cases daily is a positive sign that the "Safer At Home" order working as hoped.

2,242 new test results came in during the last 24 hours. A total of 24,289 tests have been performed so far, which means about 7.9 percent of tests have come back positive.

The report indicates 487 hospitalizations so far or about 25 percent of cases.

The data shows a 10.5 percent increase in confirmed cases in the state since yesterday.

DHS reports 37 deaths at this time. The total number of deaths has more than tripled in seven days from 12 to 37.

Two new counties have been added to the report: Barron and Rusk. As of today, 54 of the state's 72 counties have at least one case.


Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County
Adams 1
Ashland 1
Barron 3
Bayfield 3
Brown 24
Buffalo 2
Calumet 3
Chippewa 14
Clark 6
Columbia 18
Crawford 1
Dane 244
Dodge 14
Door 2
Douglas 6
Dunn 5
Eau Claire 16
Fond du Lac 30
Grant 2
Green 8
Iowa 3
Iron 1
Jackson 2
Jefferson 13
Juneau 4
Kenosha 81
La Crosse 19
Marathon 9
Marinette 2
Marquette 2
Menominee 1
Milwaukee 951
Monroe 3
Oconto 1
Oneida 3
Outagamie 19
Ozaukee 50
Pepin 7
Portage 3
Racine 41
Richland 2
Rock 20
Rusk 1
Sauk 18
Sheboygan 20
St. Croix 7
Trempealeau 1
Vilas 3
Walworth 15
Washington 52
Waukesha 133
Waupaca 2
Winnebago 18
Wood 2
Total 1,912

Total Deaths by Wisconsin County
Dane: 3
Fond du Lac: 2
Iron: 1
Milwaukee: 16
Ozaukee: 3
Rock: 1
Sauk: 2
Sheboygan: 1
Waukesha: 1
Waupaca: 1
Total: 37

Friends of the Shepherd

Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper.

LEARN MORE