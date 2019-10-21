10 Days Left: Homeless Must Leave Tent City by End of Month

“There is no plan.” These are the words of Jay (he didn't want us to use his last name or show his face), who came from Green Bay to Milwaukee last year for work. Jay had been working in Green Bay, but came down to Milwaukee, where he grew up, to live with a friend and work here. However, when he showed up his friend was nowhere to be seen, and he was left without too many options. Him and his fiancé slept in their car for a few weeks, but were forced onto the streets after that car broke down. And just like that, Jay and his fiancé made their way over to “tent city”⁠— a homeless encampment located under I-794 near North 6th and West Clybourn streets.

But just a few days ago, the nearly 90 homeless individuals at the encampment were notified that they had to leave by the end of October. Jay is one of those people.

“I really don't know what’s going to happen. I’m lost at the moment,” Jay said. “Everybody is trying frantically to figure stuff out as best as they can.”

Although Milwaukee County has been in touch with the homeless there, there are still many nonprofits and shelters who are doing their best to place the individuals before the eviction date. One of these organizations is the United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County, who donated $75,000 to support the search for homeless individuals to find long-term housing.

James Mathy, housing administrator for the Milwaukee County Housing Division, said around 35 individuals have already been placed, as of last week. Milwaukee County has also been sending one-on-one support in the form of case managers for those there as well.

“We have spots for everyone remaining with quite a few folks moving in the middle of next week,” Mathy said.

However, one of Jay’s concerns is his fiancé. Because both Jay and his fiancé have separate case managers, he’s worried that they might get sent to separate spots. Because of that, he says he might be forced to move somewhere else until he can find work again.

“The best we can do is pack up,” he says.

But Jay is also asking why the vacant building (former Ramada Inn) which lies no less than 200 feet from where his tent is located is not being used to house some of the homeless. Around a year ago, some aldermen had the idea to use that building for the same purpose. However, Marquette University, who owns the land, denied that proposal. Alderman Bob Bauman said he was told that the building is stripped clean, with no heat available. When Shepherd Express asked Marquette about this, they released a statement, saying they have been working with numerous private and public initiatives to end homelessness.

Read part of that statement below:

“The parking lot near the former Ramada Hotel is private property, and the former Ramada Hotel has been decommissioned and is uninhabitable. Marquette has secured the building and regularly patrols the area to ensure it is safe and secure. While we will continue to promote the dignity of each individual and prioritize care for the underserved in our community, as an educational institution, Marquette is not in a position to assume the significant, complex responsibilities that come with operating a shelter."

In the meantime, Jay has some questions to answer. Mainly, what to do next.

“I’m torn on what to do.”

