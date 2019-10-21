10 Days Left: Homeless Must Leave Tent City by End of Month

“There is no plan.” These are the words of Jay (he didn't want us to use his last name or show his face), who came from Green Bay to Milwaukee last year for work. Jay had been working in Green Bay, but came down to Milwaukee, where he grew up, to live with a friend and work here. However, when he showed up his friend was nowhere to be seen, and he was left without too many options. Him and his fiancé slept in their car for a few weeks, but were forced onto the streets after that car broke down. And just like that, Jay and his fiancé made their way over to “tent city”— a homeless encampment located under I-794 near North 6th and West Clybourn streets.
Photo Credit: Evan Casey
Jay, near his tent at "Tent City."
But just a few days ago, the nearly 90 homeless individuals at the encampment were notified that they had to leave by the end of October. Jay is one of those people.
“I really don't know what’s going to happen. I’m lost at the moment,” Jay said. “Everybody is trying frantically to figure stuff out as best as they can.”
Although Milwaukee County has been in touch with the homeless there, there are still many nonprofits and shelters who are doing their best to place the individuals before the eviction date. One of these organizations is the United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County, who donated $75,000 to support the search for homeless individuals to find long-term housing.
James Mathy, housing administrator for the Milwaukee County Housing Division, said around 35 individuals have already been placed, as of last week. Milwaukee County has also been sending one-on-one support in the form of case managers for those there as well.
“We have spots for everyone remaining with quite a few folks moving in the middle of next week,” Mathy said.
However, one of Jay’s concerns is his fiancé. Because both Jay and his fiancé have separate case managers, he’s worried that they might get sent to separate spots. Because of that, he says he might be forced to move somewhere else until he can find work again.
“The best we can do is pack up,” he says.
But Jay is also asking why the vacant building (former Ramada Inn) which lies no less than 200 feet from where his tent is located is not being used to house some of the homeless. Around a year ago, some aldermen had the idea to use that building for the same purpose. However, Marquette University, who owns the land, denied that proposal. Alderman Bob Bauman said he was told that the building is stripped clean, with no heat available. When Shepherd Express asked Marquette about this, they released a statement, saying they have been working with numerous private and public initiatives to end homelessness.
Read part of that statement below:
“The parking lot near the former Ramada Hotel is private property, and the former Ramada Hotel has been decommissioned and is uninhabitable. Marquette has secured the building and regularly patrols the area to ensure it is safe and secure. While we will continue to promote the dignity of each individual and prioritize care for the underserved in our community, as an educational institution, Marquette is not in a position to assume the significant, complex responsibilities that come with operating a shelter."
In the meantime, Jay has some questions to answer. Mainly, what to do next.
“I’m torn on what to do.”
Read the rest of Marquette University’s statement below.
As a Catholic, Jesuit university that has been located in an urban environment for 138 years, Marquette University is both compassionate and sympathetic to the individuals in our community who experience homelessness. Along with the City of Milwaukee, Milwaukee County, BID 21, Westown Association, Menomonee Valley Partners, Near West Side Partners and other community and economic development organizations in our neighborhood, Marquette is part of a broader Homeless Outreach Team that is working on a coordinated solution to most effectively meet the immediate needs of individuals experiencing homelessness in Milwaukee, including transitional housing and access to additional social services.
Through our Ignatian commitment to service and cura personalis – care for the whole person – Marquette partners with nearly 100 local organizations that have the important and necessary expertise to respond to the complexities around homelessness, and housing the underserved.
• This spring, Marquette initiated a Committee on Initiatives to Support and Respond to Individuals Facing Homelessness in partnership with Marquette University Student Government. The committee created an audit of existing resources and is working to identify additional resources and increase campus awareness.
• Marquette Campus Ministry oversees two specific programs aimed at supporting and responding to individuals facing homelessness and housing instability: Midnight Run; and, Project Homeless Connect, which took place on campus last week. Marquette students volunteer over 8,500 hours of service annually for Homeless Connect, which provides housing, health care and employment resources, and Midnight Run, where students, faculty and staff have provided food, ministry and other resources to some of Milwaukee’s most vulnerable individuals for the past 30 years.
• A Marquette University police officer serves as MUPD’s Homeless Outreach Coordinator, working directly with the most vulnerable individuals in our neighborhood.
• We are a key partner with the Milwaukee County Housing Division, the District Attorney’s Office and the Milwaukee Police Department on the Housing First initiative to find permanent housing solutions for the homeless.