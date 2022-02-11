10 Great Places to Work Remotely in Milwaukee

× Expand Photo credit: Anna Ward Interval Interval

We all feel the COVID working from home burnout, and some of us can’t go back to the office. So, what’s another option to separate work and life without renting a coworking space?

Many of us have been working remotely from some of Milwaukee’s favorite spots—those that offer free Wi-Fi (usually with purchase), spacious seating, food and drink options and sometimes even a choice of indoor and outdoor seating (season depending). Even if just for one day a week or a couple of hours a day, here’s a list of great places to do your work, be around others, and get out of the house.

1. Nice Times

Located in the heart of North Avenue, Nice Times is an eclectic dream space with an ever-changing vegan menu designed for people to come and hang out a while, of course, having a nice time.

2. Crossroads Collective

Can’t decide what you’re in the mood for when venturing out for the day to work remotely? Crossroads Collective has you covered with local vendors with a global perspective and space to stay awhile while people watching.

3. Zocalo Food Park

Zocalo Food Park isn’t exclusively an outdoor park—it has a cozy indoor space perfect to do work when the weather isn’t agreeable. On a nice day, you can work from one of their many picnic tables outside while hitting up one or all of their food trucks.

4. 600 East Café

Created to be a working remotely cafe, 600 East Cafe is almost like an in-office cafeteria with much better food, views of downtown, and without your everyday coworkers.

5. Rochambo Coffee & Tea House

Known to be OG of the working remotely hip coffee house on Brady Street, Rochambo is just as great as it’s always been—filled with local fare and community flare.

6. Valentine Coffee - Third Ward

The Third Ward’s latest edition is another installment of Valentine Coffee, said to be more than a cafe by its owner but still featuring the Valentine coffee you know and love alongside a new chef-inspired menu.

7. Stone Creek on Downer

The Stone Creek on Downer is always busy, but somehow you can always find a spot, even if you have to race to get it. People come for the coffee and food and stay for the lively buzz both indoors and outdoors.

8. Interval

Now with two locations—on the corner of Jackson and Pleasant, and featured in MARN’s Third Ward Culture Hub—Interval has gorgeous spaces ideal for wonderful Zoom background, culinary treats, and artisanal drinks.

9. Colectivo Lakefront

Colectivo Lakefront is likely the first spot that comes to everyone’s mind for working remotely, with the expansive indoor and outdoor seating and unbelievable views of Lake Michigan. While it might get crowded, it’s worth the short wait to soak up everything lovely about Milwaukee.

10. Fairgrounds Coffee & Tea

Even though it’s a national micro chain cafe, the owners outfitted the Fairgrounds space to fit the vibes of Milwaukee’s Yankee Hill neighborhood with colorful decor and an inspired menu.