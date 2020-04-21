121 New Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin; 12 New Deaths

×

The state's latest COVID-19 report continues to show the positive impact social distancing is having on the infection rate.

The report from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services shows 121 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state in the last 24 hours, bringing the statewide total to 4,620 cases. 2,234 of those cases are in Milwaukee County. New cases spiked in early April and have been declining for for the last several days.

We will continue to keep an eye on data coming from Brown County. An additional 29 new cases were reported in the county for a total of 314 confirmed cases. The Centers for Disease Control arrived in Green Bay on Monday to offer support in testing and contact tracing related to the cluster of cases connected to the JBS meatpacking plant. Testing of the employees at the plant has already begun, but results of those tests won't be known for a few days. Brown County was outside the top ten counties in the state on April 1 and now ranks third in overall confirmed cases.

The data shows a 2.7 percent increase in confirmed cases in the state since yesterday. This is the second smallest percentage increase in new cases since reporting began.

A total of 52,461 tests have been performed so far, which means about 8.8 percent of tests have come back positive. Part of the state's Badger Bounce Back plan that is a guide to reopening the economy includes bringing the positive test rate down

DHS reports the loss of 12 additional lives in the last 24 hours for a total of 242 deaths in the state.

Since testing has lagged behind demand, hospitalization data has been particularly helpful in understanding how much the virus is spreading. The number of hospitalizations related to COVID-19 has risen by only 41 cases since yesterday to a total of 1,252. That means about 27.1 percent of confirmed cases result in a hospitalization. The state also reported that 324 hospitalized patients received intensive care, or about 7 percent. There were 9 new cases brought to the ICU in the last 24 hours.

Milwaukee County had 43 new confirmed cases in today's report, up to 2,234 total cases.

Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County Adams: 4 Ashland: 2 Barron: 6 Bayfield: 3 Brown: 314 Buffalo: 4 Calumet: 6 Chippewa: 20 Clark: 17 Columbia: 27 Crawford: 3 Dane: 381 Dodge: 19 Door: 9 Douglas: 8 Dunn: 9 Eau Claire: 22 Florence: 2 Fond du Lac: 65 Grant: 23 Green: 9 Green Lake: 1 Iowa: 7 Iron: 2 Jackson: 12 Jefferson: 32 Juneau: 10 Kenosha: 264 Kewaunee: 8 La Crosse: 25 Lafayette: 3 Manitowoc: 7 Marathon: 17 Marinette: 6 Marquette: 3 Menominee: 1 Milwaukee: 2,234 Monroe: 13 Oconto: 5 Oneida: 6 Outagamie: 35 Ozaukee: 80 Pierce: 8 Polk: 4 Portage: 4 Price: 1 Racine: 185 Richland: 8 Rock: 83 Rusk: 4 Sauk: 34 Sawyer: 2 Shawano: 6 Sheboygan: 43 St. Croix: 11 Trempealeau: 1 Vilas: 4 Walworth: 90 Washburn: 1 Washington: 87 Waukesha: 272 Waupaca: 4 Waushara: 2 Winnebago: 40 Wood: 2 Total 4,620 Total Deaths by Wisconsin County Adams: 1 Bayfield: 1 Brown: 2 Buffalo: 1 Clark: 1 Columbia: 1 Dane: 19 Dodge: 1 Door: 1 Fond du Lac: 3 Grant: 3 Iron: 1 Jackson: 1 Juneau: 1 Kenosha: 6 Kewaunee: 1 Marathon: 1 Marinette: 1 Marquette: 1 Milwaukee: 139 Outagamie: 2 Ozaukee: 9 Racine: 10 Richland: 1 Rock: 4 Sauk: 3 Sheboygan: 2 Walworth: 7 Washington: 3 Waukesha: 13 Waupaca: 1 Winnebago: 1 Total: 242