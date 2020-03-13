13 Area School Districts to Close to Reduce the Impact of COVID-19

Area school districts, including Brown Deer, Cedarburg, Fox Point-Bayside, Germantown, Glendale-River Hills, Grafton, Maple Dale-Indian Hill, Mequon-Thiensville, Nicolet Union High School, Northern Ozaukee, Port Washington, Shorewood, and Whitefish Bay, announce today a four-week closure for all schools to reduce the impact of COVID-19. The closure begins Monday, March 16, with schools tentatively resuming April 13.

Individual school districts will communicate their plans for the official date when classes will resume. Any further adjustments to school calendars will be handled by individual school districts, each of which are reaching out to families with additional details today.

This closure is in line with The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for school districts and is supported by the North Shore and Washington Ozaukee Public Health Departments to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in our communities.

The health of students, staff, families, communities and most vulnerable is of utmost importance and closing school is a measure that can be taken to support efforts to reduce the impact of COVID-19.