140 New COVID-19 Cases in Wisconsin, Three Deaths

Summary:

There were 140 new confirmed cases in the last 24 hours. This was out of a possible 3,632 total test results that were returned (3.9 percent positive).

The state now has a total of 18,543 cases.

The Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition reports the state is at about 73 percent of capacity for hospital beds (3,143 beds available) and using 34 percent of capacity for ICU beds. Both of these capacities improved over yesterday.

402 cases are hospitalized which is down from yesterday's total of 414; 14 percent of known cases result in hospitalization.

136 cases are in ICU; this is up from yesterday (133; 3.2 percent of known cases result in time in the ICU.

Three new deaths for a total of 595; 3.2 percent of known cases result in death.

Only 3,632 test results are included in the report. The state has averaged 9,025 tests daily in the last week.

The state also reported the loss of three additional lives, bringing the state total to 595 total deaths.

Here's a look at the number of cases resulting in hospitalizations and intensive care, which indicates the trends of the most severe cases.

Hospitalizations continue to trend upward over the last three or four weeks. Patients in the ICU has also trended upward but not to the same degree.

There are currently 402 patients hospitalized that have tested positive. 203 of the hospitalized patients are in Milwaukee County (50.5 percent). 211 patients statewide are awaiting test results.

136 of the state's 402 hospitalized COVID-19 patients are receiving intensive care (33.8 percent). This is up from yesterday's total of 133.

The state reports the loss of three additional lives related to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. That brings the total number of deaths to 595. All three reported deaths occurred in Racine County, which has surpassed Brown County to have the second highest death toll behind only Milwaukee County.

3,632 new test results came back in the last 24 hours. This is down significantly from the average number of new tests performed per day in the last week (9,025).

The state has 56 active labs with a daily capacity of 14,753 tests.

Tests in the state have become much more widely available. Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites.

Tied to the test rate is the percent of positive test results.

The percent of positive test results in the last 24 hours was 3.9 percent, which is up from yesterday.

Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County Adams: 4 Ashland: 2 Barron: 20 Bayfield: 3 Brown: 2,320 Buffalo: 6 Burnett: 1 Calumet: 77 Chippewa: 56 Clark: 33 Columbia: 44 Crawford: 26 Dane: 735 Dodge: 228 Door: 38 Douglas: 19 Dunn: 24 Eau Claire: 113 Florence: 2 Fond du Lac: 214 Forest: 29 Grant: 96 Green: 66 Green Lake: 20 Iowa: 16 Iron: 2 Jackson: 17 Jefferson: 107 Juneau: 23 Kenosha: 1,178 Kewaunee: 35 La Crosse: 53 Lafayette: 27 Langlade: 3 Lincoln: 7 Manitowoc: 36 Marathon: 50 Marinette: 33 Marquette: 4 Menominee: 3 Milwaukee: 7,799 Monroe: 17 Oconto: 37 Oneida: 9 Outagamie: 230 Ozaukee: 165 Pepin: 1 Pierce: 45 Polk: 19 Portage: 12 Price: 2 Racine: 1,733 Richland: 14 Rock: 639 Rusk: 5 Sauk: 78 Sawyer: 8 Shawano: 48 Sheboygan: 90 St. Croix: 92 Taylor: 2 Trempealeau: 25 Vernon: 21 Vilas: 8 Walworth: 397 Washburn: 2 Washington: 257 Waukesha: 709 Waupaca: 42 Waushara: 8 Winnebago: 249 Wood: 10 Total: 18,543 Total Deaths by Wisconsin County Adams: 1 Bayfield: 1 Brown: 37 Buffalo: 1 Burnett: 1 Calumet: 1 Clark: 4 Columbia: 1 Dane: 29 Dodge: 2 Door: 3 Fond du Lac: 5 Forest: 2 Grant: 12 Iron: 1 Jackson: 1 Jefferson: 3 Juneau: 1 Kenosha: 30 Kewaunee: 1 Manitowoc: 1 Marathon: 1 Marinette: 2 Marquette: 1 Milwaukee: 299 Monroe: 1 Outagamie: 8 Ozaukee: 12 Polk: 1 Racine: 37 Richland: 4 Rock: 22 Sauk: 3 Sheboygan: 3 Walworth: 17 Washington: 7 Waukesha: 30 Waupaca: 1 Winnebago: 7 Wood: 1 Total: 595

