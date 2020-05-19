198 New COVID-19 Cases in Wisconsin, Eight Deaths

(click here to zoom in)

Summary:

198 new confirmed cases; a total of 12,885 cases statewide.

3,933 new test results are in today's report. This is 28.9 percent less than the average number of tests performed daily in the last week (5,534 tests)

There are 398 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 or in the hospital and awaiting test results (211). The number of hospitalized patients has gone up each of the last seven days. 16.4 percent of known cases result in hospitalization.

The Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition reports the state is at about 69 percent of capacity for hospital beds (3,590 beds available) and using 32 percent of capacity for ICU beds.

129 cases are in ICU; this is up from yesterday's ICU cases of 128; 3.9 percent of known cases result in time in the ICU

Eight new deaths for a total of 467 deaths; 3.6 percent of known cases result in death

In today's Wisconsin Department of Health Services' daily report on COVID-19, there are 198 new confirmed cases for a total of 12,885 cases statewide. DHS reported the loss of eight additional lives to COVID-19, up to 467 total deaths.

There are reasons to be optimistic about today's data because the number of new cases has been below 200 for two days after spiking at 502 on May 16. However, there was also a dip in the number of tests performed today. Only 3,933 new test results came in, which is almost 29 percent less than the number of new tests daily we've seen in the last week.

Here's a look at the number of cases resulting in hospitalizations and intensive care, which indicates the trends of the most severe cases. Keep in mind this data is provided voluntarily through the state's Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition so this is not completely comprehensive.



The number of hospitalized patients has grown each of the last seven days. There are currently 398 patients hospitalized. 211 patients are hospitalized with tests pending.

129 of the state's 398 hospitalized COVID-19 patients have received intensive care (32.4 percent). This is up from yesterday's total of 128.

The state reports the loss of eight additional lives related to COVID-19. That brings the total number of deaths to 467.



3,933 new test results came back in the last 24 hours.



The state has 52 active labs with a daily capacity of 13,392 tests.

The percent of positive test results in the last 24 hours was 5 percent, which is up from yesterday. DHS is watching this for a 14-day downward trajectory.



Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County Adams: 4 Ashland: 2 Barron: 11 Bayfield: 3 Brown: 2,118 Buffalo: 5 Burnett: 1 Calumet: 58 Chippewa: 42 Clark: 29 Columbia: 36 Crawford: 23 Dane: 541 Dodge: 109 Door: 33 Douglas: 15 Dunn: 20 Eau Claire: 75 Florence: 2 Fond du Lac: 145 Forest: 9 Grant: 75 Green: 46 Green Lake: 11 Iowa: 11 Iron: 2 Jackson: 15 Jefferson: 62 Juneau: 22 Kenosha: 866 Kewaunee: 31 La Crosse: 47 Lafayette: 16 Lincoln: 3 Manitowoc: 25 Marathon: 34 Marinette: 25 Marquette: 3 Menominee: 2 Milwaukee: 5,076 Monroe: 15 Oconto: 30 Oneida: 7 Outagamie: 146 Ozaukee: 125 Pepin: 1 Pierce: 22 Polk: 7 Portage: 7 Price: 1 Racine: 1,061 Richland: 14 Rock: 438 Rusk: 4 Sauk: 77 Sawyer: 4 Shawano: 33 Sheboygan: 70 St. Croix: 48 Trempealeau: 11 Vernon: 12 Vilas: 4 Walworth: 287 Washburn: 1 Washington: 155 Waukesha: 492 Waupaca: 19 Waushara: 7 Winnebago: 126 Wood: 8 Total: 12,885 Total Deaths by Wisconsin County Adams: 1 Bayfield: 1 Brown: 26 Buffalo: 1 Burnett: 1 Calumet: 1 Clark: 4 Columbia: 1 Dane: 25 Dodge: 1 Door: 3 Fond du Lac: 3 Grant: 10 Iron: 1 Jackson: 1 Jefferson: 2 Juneau: 1 Kenosha: 19 Kewaunee: 1 Manitowoc: 1 Marathon: 1 Marinette: 2 Marquette: 1 Milwaukee: 260 Monroe: 1 Outagamie: 5 Ozaukee: 11 Racine: 19 Richland: 3 Rock: 14 Sauk: 3 Sheboygan: 3 Walworth: 11 Washington: 4 Waukesha: 23 Waupaca: 1 Winnebago: 1 Total: 467