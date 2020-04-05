2,267 Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin; 68 Deaths

(click here to zoom in)

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports 155 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state in the last 24 hours, up to 2,267 total cases. 1,148 of those cases are in Milwaukee County.

DHS reports 12 new deaths in the last 24 hours for a total of 68 deaths in the state.

1,465 new test results came in during the last 24 hours. This is the lowest number of new tests we've seen since this week. State health officials have said that testing capacity has increased with labs across the state able to process about double what they have been doing, up to 4,000 in a day. A total of 27,436 tests have been performed so far, which means about 8.3 percent of tests have come back positive.

There have been a total of 624 hospitalizations related to COVID-19 so far or in 27.5 percent of cases. There were 36 new hospitalizations in the last day. The state also reported 175 cases who have received intensive care, or about 7.7 percent.

Milwaukee County had 79 new confirmed cases in today's report, up to 1,148 total cases. This is the smallest increase in new cases the county has seen in five days.

The data shows a 7.3 percent increase in confirmed cases in the state since yesterday.

One new county have been added to the report: Florence. As of today, 57 of the state's 72 counties have at least one case.

Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County Adams: 1 Ashland: 1 Barron: 4 Bayfield: 3 Brown: 29 Buffalo: 2 Calumet: 4 Chippewa: 16 Clark: 6 Columbia: 19 Crawford: 2 Dane: 269 Dodge: 14 Door: 4 Douglas: 7 Dunn: 5 Eau Claire: 21 Florence: 1 Fond du Lac: 43 Grant: 2 Green: 9 Iowa: 3 Iron: 1 Jackson: 3 Jefferson: 14 Juneau: 5 Kenosha: 98 La Crosse: 21 Manitowoc: 3 Marathon: 12 Marinette: 2 Marquette: 2 Menominee: 1 Milwaukee: 1,148 Monroe: 6 Oconto: 1 Oneida: 3 Outagamie: 21 Ozaukee: 56 Pierce: 7 Portage: 3 Racine: 54 Richland: 3 Rock: 28 Rusk: 3 Sauk: 18 Shawano: 1 Sheboygan: 21 St. Croix: 7 Trempealeau: 1 Vilas: 4 Walworth: 20 Washington: 57 Waukesha: 154 Waupaca: 2 Winnebago: 20 Wood: 2 Total 2,267 Total Deaths by Wisconsin County Buffalo: 1 Dane: 8 Fond du Lac: 2 Iron: 1 Kenosha: 1 Milwaukee: 34 Outagamie: 1 Ozaukee: 6 Racine: 1 Rock: 2 Sauk: 2 Sheboygan: 1 Washington: 3 Waukesha: 4 Waupaca: 1 Total: 68