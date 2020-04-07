2,578 Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin; 92 Deaths

(click here to zoom in)

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports 138 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state in the last 24 hours, up to 2,578 total cases. 1,323 of those cases are in Milwaukee County.

Tomorrow marks two weeks since Gov. Evers' "Safer At Home" order took effect. We will continue to monitor progress to see what effect the order has on the spread of the virus. Since iIndividuals can be asymptomatic for up to two weeks, we may not start to see the impact of the order until this week.

DHS reports the loss of 15 additional lives in the last 24 hours for a total of 92 deaths in the state.

2,076 new test results came in during the last 24 hours. A total of 31,090 tests have been performed so far, which means about 8.3 percent of tests have come back positive.

There have been a total of 745 hospitalizations related to COVID-19 so far or in 28.9 percent of cases. There were 77 new hospitalizations in the last day. The state also reported that 200 of hospitalized patients received intensive care, or about 7.7 percent.

Milwaukee County had 67 new confirmed cases in today's report, up to 1,323 total cases. This is the smallest increase in new cases the county has seen in the last week.

The data shows a 5.6 percent increase in confirmed cases in the state since yesterday.

One new county have been added to the report: Lafayette. As of today, 60 of the state's 72 counties have at least one case.

Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County Adams: 2 Ashland: 1 Barron: 4 Bayfield: 3 Brown: 41 Buffalo: 2 Calumet: 4 Chippewa: 16 Clark: 7 Columbia: 23 Crawford: 2 Dane: 289 Dodge: 15 Door: 7 Douglas: 7 Dunn: 5 Eau Claire: 21 Florence: 2 Fond du Lac: 44 Grant: 3 Green: 9 Iowa: 4 Iron: 1 Jackson: 4 Jefferson: 15 Juneau: 5 Kenosha: 112 Kewaunee: 1 La Crosse: 22 Lafayette: 1 Manitowoc: 3 Marathon: 12 Marinette: 3 Marquette: 2 Menominee: 1 Milwaukee: 1,323 Monroe: 5 Oconto: 1 Oneida: 5 Outagamie: 25 Ozaukee: 66 Pierce: 7 Portage: 4 Racine: 66 Richland: 3 Rock: 37 Rusk: 3 Sauk: 20 Shawano: 3 Sheboygan: 30 St. Croix: 7 Trempealeau: 1 Vilas: 4 Walworth: 21 Washington: 59 Waukesha: 166 Waupaca: 2 Waushara: 1 Winnebago: 24 Wood: 2 Total 2,578 Total Deaths by Wisconsin County Buffalo: 1 Columbia: 1 Dane: 11 Fond du Lac: 2 Iron: 1 Kenosha: 1 Milwaukee: 49 Outagamie: 1 Ozaukee: 7 Racine: 2 Rock: 2 Sauk: 2 Sheboygan: 2 Washington: 3 Waukesha: 5 Waupaca: 1 Winnebago: 1 Total: 92