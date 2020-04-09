2,885 Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin; 111 Deaths

(click here to zoom in)

New data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services shows 129 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state in the last 24 hours, up to 2,885 total cases. 1,484 of those cases are in Milwaukee County.

1,438 new tests were performed yesterday, which is the lowest amount of new tests in about two weeks. A total of 34,309 tests have been performed so far, which means about 8.4 percent of tests have come back positive. The state has a capacity to perform more tests, but testing guidelines limit who is eligible to be tested. DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm has said the state working on expanding those guidelines to allow for testing of vulnerable populations.

DHS reports the loss of 12 additional lives in the last 24 hours for a total of 111 deaths in the state. 11 of the lives lost were in Milwaukee County. The twelfth occurred in Waukesha County

There have been a total of 843 hospitalizations related to COVID-19 so far or in 29.2 percent of cases. There were 53 new hospitalizations in the last day. The state also reported that 230 of hospitalized patients received intensive care, or about 8 percent.

Milwaukee County had 67 new confirmed cases in today's report, up to 1,484 total cases.

The data shows a 4.7 percent increase in confirmed cases in the state since yesterday, which is the smallest day-to-day increase since reporting started.

One new county have been added to the report: Sawyer. As of today, 61 of the state's 72 counties have at least one case.

Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County Adams: 2 Ashland: 1 Barron: 5 Bayfield: 3 Brown: 50 Buffalo: 2 Calumet: 4 Chippewa: 17 Clark: 7 Columbia: 25 Crawford: 2 Dane: 307 Dodge: 16 Door: 8 Douglas: 7 Dunn: 7 Eau Claire: 21 Florence: 2 Fond du Lac: 49 Grant: 4 Green: 9 Iowa: 4 Iron: 1 Jackson: 7 Jefferson: 19 Juneau: 5 Kenosha: 135 Kewaunee: 1 La Crosse: 23 Lafayette: 2 Manitowoc: 3 Marathon: 12 Marinette: 3 Marquette: 2 Menominee: 1 Milwaukee: 1,484 Monroe: 6 Oconto: 3 Oneida: 5 Outagamie: 26 Ozaukee: 71 Pierce: 7 Portage: 4 Racine: 84 Richland: 3 Rock: 47 Rusk: 3 Sauk: 21 Sawyer: 1 Shawano: 4 Sheboygan: 31 St. Croix: 7 Trempealeau: 1 Vilas: 4 Walworth: 28 Washington: 63 Waukesha: 184 Waupaca: 3 Waushara: 2 Winnebago: 25 Wood: 2 Total 2,885 Total Deaths by Wisconsin County Buffalo: 1 Columbia: 1 Dane: 11 Fond du Lac: 2 Iron: 1 Kenosha: 1 Milwaukee: 65 Outagamie: 2 Ozaukee: 8 Racine: 2 Rock: 2 Sauk: 2 Sheboygan: 2 Washington: 3 Waukesha: 6 Waupaca: 1 Winnebago: 1 Total: 92