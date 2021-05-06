2021 Summerfest Lineup Announced

For Milwaukee music fans, there are few days that bring the excitement of the Summerfest lineup announcement. On Thursday morning, the Big Gig announced their 2021 American Family Insurance Amphitheater lineup, a welcome sign of life returning to normalcy.

This year's lineup includes a variety of sounds and generations of stars, featuring Luke Bryan and Chance the Rapper on the opening weekend, with Chris Stapleton, Zac Brown Band and Miley Cyrus as the other announce amphitheater headliners. Four other headlining slots are still to be announced.

The ground stage lineup is stacked as well, featuring a mixture of newcomers and Summerfest regulars. Names sure to attract big crowds include Run The Jewels, DJ Diesel (the DJ alias of basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal), Diplo, G-Eazy and many more. Relatively annual crowd favorites like Rise Against, O.A.R., Styx and more will also be on the ground stage bills. There's also some local flavor, with The Gufs and Oshkosh-by-way-of-Cleveland breakout star KennyHoopla being listed as an official ground stage headliner. View the Full Lineup:

× Expand Image via Summerfest

In addition to the announced names for the festival’s Thursday-Saturday runs this year, the Jonas Brothers and Dave Matthews Band each play a “Wednesday Weekend Kickoff” concert at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater, with one more name to be announced for September 1, a day before the festival begins.

Ticket information and on-sale dates for this year's Summerfest headlining shows can be found at the Summerfest website. You can also view the status of rescheduled 2020 shows here.