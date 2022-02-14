2022 Car and Truck Show Returns to Wisconsin Center

× Expand Image via Facebook / Greater Milwaukee Car & Truck Show Greater Milwaukee Car & Truck Show 2022

After making a pit stop at Wisconsin State Fair Park in 2021, the Greater Milwaukee International Car & Truck Show will be returning to its regular home at the Wisconsin Center beginning on February 26. The event is set to feature a variety of new models of vehicles, as well as several special attractions for those who might not yet be ready to purchase a new vehicle.

At the core of the event is the opportunity to preview new car and truck models, before they hit the showroom floor. The focus this year will be on new in-car technology, with a fleet of electric vehicles from a variety of manufacturers located throughout the convention center. The auto show provides prospective buyers with a chance to compare new rides up close, without the hassle of a dealer trying to make a sale while perusing.

If you’re more of a car enthusiast rather than intending to buy, there will be more than your fair share of special events and attractions, providing something for the whole family to be entertained by. The high-end Luxury Zone will feature plenty of cars with extra zeroes in the price tag for most to simply gawk at, and Reina International Auto will have exotic cars on hand for those who’d like to appreciate their sleek designs.

Gearheads who are interested in classic cars will also find their way to the Wisconsin Center, as Bennett Coachworks will have an exhibition of vehicles dating all the way back to a 1932 Ford Hot Rod Survivor, amongst other standouts. Diamond Jim’s Classic Car Corral will provide a similar experience, with unique models such as the Volkswagen “Thing,” a Pontiac GTO and a 1957 Cadillac highlighting their display.

The auto show isn’t solely about cars and trucks, though. A look to the future of car service technology will take place on March 4, when high school students will compete in a technician challenge presented by MATC, with scholarships and tool funds on the line. Families can also get in a round of mini golf at the Tricky Trails Golf Links within the Wisconsin Center, with proceeds benefiting Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin. If that wasn’t enough for the family, Subaru will also host Subaru Pet Adoption days for the duration of the show’s run. The program works in a partnership with the Humane Animal Welfare Society (HAWS), who will be on hand to assist with dogs available for adoption.

There is a lot happening in the Wisconsin Center, which is currently under renovation and expansion. You can check out the Greater Milwaukee International Car & Truck Show from February 26 – March 6. For hours of operation and even more attractions coming to the Wisconsin Center, visit the Auto Show website.