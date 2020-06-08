203 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Wisconsin

(click here to zoom in)

Summary:

There were 203 new confirmed cases in the last 24 hours (2.7 percent positive).

The state now has a total of 21,038 cases.

The Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition reports the state is at about 73 percent of capacity for hospital beds (3,120 beds available) and using 34 percent of capacity for ICU beds.

322 cases are currently hospitalized; this is up from yesterday (308); 13.6 percent of cases result in hospitalization.

110 cases are in ICU; this is up from yesterday (107). The number of patients in ICU with COVID-19 has trended downward since May 29 when it was at a peak of 145 patients. 3 percent of known cases result in time in the ICU.

A data correction has removed one death from the death tally. No additional deaths were reported so there's now a total of 646 deaths related to COVID-19; 3.1 percent of known cases result in death.

The state has 203 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours out of a total of 7,589 new tests performed (2.7 percent positive), for a total of 21,038 cases of COVID-19.

Along with a decline in cases over the last four days, data reported by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services indicates COVID-19 hospitalizations and the number of patients receiving intensive care have also decline in the last week.

Here's a look at the number of cases resulting in hospitalizations and intensive care, which indicates the trends of the most severe cases.

(click here to zoom in)

There are currently 322 patients hospitalized that have tested positive. 173 of the state's hospitalized COVID-19 patients are in Milwaukee County. 206 patients statewide are awaiting test results.

110 of the state's 322 hospitalized COVID-19 patients are receiving intensive care (34.2 percent). This is up slightly from yesterday's total of 107. The number of patients in ICU with COVID-19 has trended downward since May 29 when it was at a peak of 145 patients.

A data correction has removed one death from the death tally. No additional deaths were reported so there's now a total of 646 deaths related to COVID-19; 3.1 percent of known cases result in death.

(click here to zoom in)

7,589 new test results were returned in the last 24 hours. This is significantly lower than the average number of tests we've seen in the last week, which has been 11,736 tests daily.

(click here to zoom in)

The state has 62 active labs with a daily capacity of 15,508 tests.

Tests in the state have become much more widely available. Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested.

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you.

See if a community testing site is available near you.

Tied to the test rate is the percent of positive test results.

The percent of positive test results in the last 24 hours was 2.7 percent, which is up from yesterday.

(click here to zoom in)

Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County Adams: 5 Ashland: 3 Barron: 20 Bayfield: 3 Brown: 2,377 Buffalo: 6 Burnett: 1 Calumet: 81 Chippewa: 59 Clark: 42 Columbia: 46 Crawford: 26 Dane: 856 Dodge: 400 Door: 39 Douglas: 20 Dunn: 29 Eau Claire: 124 Florence: 2 Fond du Lac: 239 Forest: 33 Grant: 98 Green: 71 Green Lake: 23 Iowa: 17 Iron: 2 Jackson: 20 Jefferson: 130 Juneau: 23 Kenosha: 1,286 Kewaunee: 36 La Crosse: 70 Lafayette: 33 Langlade: 8 Lincoln: 7 Manitowoc: 40 Marathon: 64 Marinette: 36 Marquette: 5 Menominee: 3 Milwaukee: 8,900 Monroe: 19 Oconto: 42 Oneida: 13 Outagamie: 277 Ozaukee: 184 Pepin: 1 Pierce: 50 Polk: 33 Portage: 35 Price: 2 Racine: 1,911 Richland: 14 Rock: 707 Rusk: 5 Sauk: 83 Sawyer: 8 Shawano: 57 Sheboygan: 114 St. Croix: 106 Taylor: 2 Trempealeau: 42 Vernon: 21 Vilas: 8 Walworth: 440 Washburn: 3 Washington: 279 Waukesha: 823 Waupaca: 58 Waushara: 10 Winnebago: 397 Wood: 11 Total: 21,038 Total Deaths by Wisconsin County Adams: 1 Bayfield: 1 Brown: 38 Buffalo: 2 Burnett: 1 Calumet: 1 Clark: 4 Columbia: 1 Dane: 29 Dodge: 4 Door: 3 Fond du Lac: 6 Forest: 2 Grant: 12 Iron: 1 Jackson: 1 Jefferson: 3 Juneau: 1 Kenosha: 34 Kewaunee: 1 Manitowoc: 1 Marathon: 1 Marinette: 3 Marquette: 1 Milwaukee: 325 Monroe: 1 Outagamie: 8 Ozaukee: 13 Polk: 1 Racine: 47 Richland: 4 Rock: 21 Sauk: 3 Sheboygan: 3 Walworth: 17 Washington: 9 Waukesha: 33 Waupaca: 1 Winnebago: 7 Wood: 1 Total: 646

