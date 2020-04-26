224 New Cases of COVID-19 Reported in Wisconsin

(click here to zoom in)

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services today reports 224 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 bringing the statewide total to 5,911 cases.

An increase in the availability of testing across the state means we should continue to get a better picture of how much the virus is spreading. However, it also means we'll continue to see a higher number of new cases daily.

There are at least 189 confirmed cases tied to the JBS meat packing plant in Brown County. OSHA began investigating the outbreak on Friday and on Sunday afternoon, JBS USA sent out a press release saying they would be closing indefinitely. Brown County has a total of 776 confirmed cases.

2,321 new test results came back in the last 24 hours. This is down from yesterday's total of 2,896 tests (decrease of 19.9 percent). One element of the Badger Bounce Back plan that the state revealed last week is to grow the rate of testing with a goal of 85,000 tests per week or about 12,100 tests per day. Here's how we are doing on progressing toward that goal:

The state currently has 48 active labs with a daily capacity of 10,947 test.

DHS is tracking the percentage of positive tests on a daily basis in an effort to show progress in testing and bringing the number of positive results down. Another element of the state's Badger Bounce Back plan is bringing that positive test rate down. They are looking for a 14-day period showing a downward trajectory in the percentage of positive tests. The percent of positive test results in the last 24 hours was 9.7 percent, which is down from yesterday, but we need to see these numbers drop continuously to show improvement.

DHS reports the loss of 6 additional lives in the last 24 hours for a total of 272 deaths in the state. 5 of those deaths were in Milwaukee County. The sixth was in Rock County.

There are currently 343 patients that are hospitalized and 197 of those individuals are awaiting test results. Since yesterday, there were 21 newly hospitalized COVID-19 patients and 15 are no longer hospitalized.

353 of the 1,397 hospitalized patients have received intensive care (25.3 percent). There are 140 COVID-19 cases currently in intensive care.

Milwaukee County had 104 new confirmed cases in today's report, up to 2,629 total cases.

Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County Adams: 4 Ashland: 2 Barron: 6 Bayfield: 3 Brown: 776 Buffalo: 4 Calumet: 7 Chippewa: 20 Clark: 19 Columbia: 27 Crawford: 3 Dane: 405 Dodge: 29 Door: 10 Douglas: 9 Dunn: 9 Eau Claire: 25 Florence: 2 Fond du Lac: 69 Grant: 30 Green: 11 Green Lake: 1 Iowa: 7 Iron: 2 Jackson: 12 Jefferson: 39 Juneau: 12 Kenosha: 339 Kewaunee: 10 La Crosse: 26 Lafayette: 4 Manitowoc: 10 Marathon: 17 Marinette: 7 Marquette: 3 Menominee: 1 Milwaukee: 2,629 Monroe: 14 Oconto: 7 Oneida: 6 Outagamie: 46 Ozaukee: 85 Pierce: 9 Polk: 4 Portage: 4 Price: 1 Racine: 270 Richland: 11 Rock: 151 Rusk: 4 Sauk: 40 Sawyer: 3 Shawano: 8 Sheboygan: 45 St. Croix: 13 Trempealeau: 2 Vernon: 1 Vilas: 4 Walworth: 135 Washburn: 1 Washington: 92 Waukesha: 307 Waupaca: 7 Waushara: 2 Winnebago: 48 Wood: 2 Total 5,911 Total Deaths by Wisconsin County Adams: 1 Bayfield: 1 Brown: 2 Buffalo: 1 Clark: 1 Columbia: 1 Dane: 21 Dodge: 1 Door: 1 Fond du Lac: 3 Grant: 3 Iron: 1 Jackson: 1 Juneau: 1 Kenosha: 7 Kewaunee: 1 Marathon: 1 Marinette: 1 Marquette: 1 Milwaukee: 162 Outagamie: 2 Ozaukee: 9 Racine: 10 Richland: 1 Rock: 5 Sauk: 3 Sheboygan: 2 Walworth: 8 Washington: 4 Waukesha: 14 Waupaca: 1 Winnebago: 1 Total: 272