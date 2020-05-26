279 New COVID-19 Cases in Wisconsin, Three Deaths

(click here to zoom in)

Summary:

279 new confirmed cases in the last 24 hours for a total of 15,863 cases statewide.

Milwaukee County had 165 of the state's new cases (59.1 percent)

7,774 new test results are in today's report. The average number of new tests performed per day in the last week has been 7,945.

The Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition reports the state is at about 71 percent of capacity for hospital beds (3,321 beds available) and using 32 percent of capacity for ICU beds.

422 cases are either hospitalized or awaiting test results (207 individuals); 14.9 percent of known cases result in hospitalization.

205 of the state's 422 hospitalized COVID-19 patients are in Milwaukee County. This is the highest number of hospitalizations in the county since April 15 (226 hospitalization on April 15).

135 cases are in ICU; this is up more than 10 percent from yesterday; 3.4 percent of known cases result in time in the ICU.

Three new deaths for a total of 517 deaths; 3.3 percent of known cases result in death

In today's Wisconsin Department of Health Services' daily report on COVID-19, there are 279 new confirmed cases out of a total of 7,774 tests (3.6 percent positive). The state has now confirmed a total of 15,863 cases.

Here's a look at the number of cases resulting in hospitalizations and intensive care, which indicates the trends of the most severe cases. The number of hospitalized patients is steadily rising.

DHS Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk said at press briefing on Tuesday afternoon that the state is monitoring the increase in hospitalizations and is in close contact with all of the state's hospitals. The hospitals are currently able to handle the case load.

Willems Van Dijk also said the state is well on it's way to testing all nursing home residents and staff. She didn't offer specific numbers but said all DHS is assisting in any way it can to help the facilities get the tests they need and help to administer them.

(click here to zoom in)

There are currently 422 patients hospitalized that have either tested positive or are awaiting test results (207). That includes 205 total hospitalizations in Milwaukee County.

135 of the state's 422 hospitalized COVID-19 patients are receiving intensive care (32 percent). This is up from yesterday's total of 135.

The state reports the loss of three additional lives related to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. That brings the total number of deaths to 517.

Grant County reported one additional death for a total of 12. Milwaukee County reported one additional death for a total of 277. Waukesha County reported one additional death for a total of 26.

(click here to zoom in)

7,774 new test results came back in the last 24 hours. The average number of new tests performed per day in the last week has been 7,945.

(click here to zoom in)

The state has 54 active labs with a daily capacity of 14,153 tests.

Tests in the state have become much more widely available. Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites.

Tied to the test rate is the percent of positive test results.

The percent of positive test results in the last 24 hours was 3.6 percent, which is down from yesterday. DHS is watching this for a 14-day downward trajectory.

The number of new test results coming in each day has risen the last three days:

5/23: 7,105 5/24: 7,279 5/25: 7,480 5/26: 7,774

While the number of positive tests has gone down each of those days:

5/23: 479 5/24: 402 5/25: 307 5/26: 279

(click here to zoom in)

Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County Adams: 4 Ashland: 2 Barron: 12 Bayfield: 3 Brown: 2,249 Buffalo: 5 Burnett: 1 Calumet: 73 Chippewa: 54 Clark: 28 Columbia: 38 Crawford: 26 Dane: 630 Dodge: 162 Door: 38 Douglas: 19 Dunn: 23 Eau Claire: 100 Florence: 2 Fond du Lac: 179 Forest: 12 Grant: 87 Green: 55 Green Lake: 15 Iowa: 12 Iron: 2 Jackson: 14 Jefferson: 90 Juneau: 22 Kenosha: 1,008 Kewaunee: 33 La Crosse: 51 Lafayette: 25 Langlade: 3 Lincoln: 5 Manitowoc: 31 Marathon: 42 Marinette: 32 Marquette: 3 Menominee: 3 Milwaukee: 6,517 Monroe: 16 Oconto: 34 Oneida: 7 Outagamie: 196 Ozaukee: 138 Pepin: 1 Pierce: 43 Polk: 16 Portage: 10 Price: 2 Racine: 1,395 Richland: 14 Rock: 583 Rusk: 4 Sauk: 77 Sawyer: 7 Shawano: 38 Sheboygan: 83 St. Croix: 70 Taylor: 1 Trempealeau: 21 Vernon: 17 Vilas: 6 Walworth: 351 Washburn: 2 Washington: 209 Waukesha: 578 Waupaca: 26 Waushara: 8 Winnebago: 191 Wood: 9 Total: 15,863 Total Deaths by Wisconsin County Adams: 1 Bayfield: 1 Brown: 32 Buffalo: 1 Burnett: 1 Calumet: 1 Clark: 4 Columbia: 1 Dane: 26 Dodge: 1 Door: 3 Fond du Lac: 5 Grant: 12 Iron: 1 Jackson: 1 Jefferson: 3 Juneau: 1 Kenosha: 22 Kewaunee: 1 Manitowoc: 1 Marathon: 1 Marinette: 2 Marquette: 1 Milwaukee: 277 Monroe: 1 Outagamie: 7 Ozaukee: 11 Polk: 1 Racine: 23 Richland: 4 Rock: 16 Sauk: 3 Sheboygan: 3 Walworth: 13 Washington: 4 Waukesha: 26 Waupaca: 1 Winnebago: 1 Wood: 1 Total: 517