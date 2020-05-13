291 New COVID-19 Cases in Wisconsin, Three Deaths

(click here to zoom in)

Summary:

State meets five of the six gating criteria in the Badger Bounce Back Plan guiding us towards Phase #1 of the plan.

Over half of the newly confirmed cases in today's report are in Milwaukee County. The county had 146 new cases in today's report, compared to 145 new cases in the rest of the state.

4,654 new test results are in today's report, which is about average compared to the number of new tests in the last week (4,404 average). Expect a big increase in incoming tests in the next few days as more community testing sites opened across the state starting Monday. We'll probably see those numbers reflected in data starting tomorrow.

291 new confirmed cases; a total of 10,902 cases statewide

338 cases are hospitalized; this is up from 333 yesterday; 17.5 percent of known cases result in hospitalization

169 hospitalized cases are awaiting results

121 cases are in ICU; this is up from yesterday's ICU cases of 110; 4.3 percent of known cases result in time in the ICU

Three new deaths for a total of 421 deaths; 3.9 percent of known cases result in death

The University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) updated it's model yesterday to reflect the how the virus has spread with the real incoming data. The model projects 791 total deaths in the state by Aug. 4, assuming the Safer at Home order runs through at least Aug. 1.

(click here to zoom in)

The state has 51 active labs with a daily capacity of 13,795 tests.

The percent of positive test results in the last 24 hours was 6.3 percent, which is up from yesterday. DHS is tracking this for a 14-day downward trajectory. This gating criteria item as part of the Badger Bounce Back Plan is currently met.

(click here to zoom in)

Here's a look at the number of cases resulting in hospitalizations and intensive care, which gives us a picture of the most severe cases. Keep in mind this data is provided voluntarily so this is not completely comprehensive.

(click here to zoom in)

Both current hospitalizations and intensive care patients are up from yesterday. There are currently 338 patients hospitalized. This is up from yesterday's total of 333. 194 of those individuals are awaiting test results.

121 of the state's 338 hospitalized COVID-19 patients have received intensive care (35.8 percent). This is up from yesterday's total of 110.

The state reports the loss of three additional lives related to COVID-19. That brings the total number of deaths to 421.

(click here to zoom in)

Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County Adams: 4 Ashland: 2 Barron: 11 Bayfield: 3 Brown: 1,982 Buffalo: 5 Calumet: 44 Chippewa: 31 Clark: 24 Columbia: 34 Crawford: 17 Dane: 490 Dodge: 79 Door: 23 Douglas: 11 Dunn: 19 Eau Claire: 61 Florence: 2 Fond du Lac: 111 Forest: 5 Grant: 70 Green: 36 Green Lake: 10 Iowa: 10 Iron: 2 Jackson: 14 Jefferson: 54 Juneau: 21 Kenosha: 736 Kewaunee: 29 La Crosse: 34 Lafayette: 14 Lincoln: 1 Manitowoc: 20 Marathon: 28 Marinette: 21 Marquette: 3 Menominee: 2 Milwaukee: 4,215 Monroe: 15 Oconto: 28 Oneida: 7 Outagamie: 122 Ozaukee: 110 Pierce: 14 Polk: 5 Portage: 7 Price: 1 Racine: 785 Richland: 13 Rock: 380 Rusk: 4 Sauk: 73 Sawyer: 4 Shawano: 27 Sheboygan: 66 St. Croix: 36 Trempealeau: 6 Vernon: 6 Vilas: 4 Walworth: 243 Washburn: 1 Washington: 122 Waukesha: 421 Waupaca: 14 Waushara: 4 Winnebago: 102 Wood: 4 Total: 10,902 Total Deaths by Wisconsin County Adams: 1 Bayfield: 1 Brown: 20 Buffalo: 1 Calumet: 1 Clark: 4 Columbia: 1 Dane: 22 Dodge: 1 Door: 3 Fond du Lac: 3 Grant: 9 Iron: 1 Jackson: 1 Jefferson: 2 Juneau: 1 Kenosha: 17 Kewaunee: 1 Manitowoc: 1 Marathon: 1 Marinette: 1 Marquette: 1 Milwaukee: 236 Monroe: 1 Outagamie: 2 Ozaukee: 10 Racine: 17 Richland: 2 Rock: 13 Sauk: 3 Sheboygan: 3 Walworth: 11 Washington: 4 Waukesha: 23 Waupaca: 1 Winnebago: 1 Total: 421