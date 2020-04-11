3,213 Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin; 137 Deaths

(click here to zoom in)

New data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services shows 145 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state in the last 24 hours, up to 3,213 total cases. 1,653 of those cases are in Milwaukee County.

The data shows a 4.7 percent increase in confirmed cases in the state since yesterday, which is among the smallest day-to-day increases since reporting started.

A total of 37,893 tests have been performed so far, which means about 8.5 percent of tests have come back positive. The state is expanding the guidelines that hospitals will use to determine whether a patient's condition and circumstances warrant a laboratory test. Two of the state's 20 labs that are doing testing are state-owned and therefore will reserve their tests for health care workers, hospitalized patients and vulnerable populations.

DHS reports the loss of 9 additional lives in the last 24 hours for a total of 137 deaths in the state. Eight of the lives lost were in Milwaukee County. The ninth occurred in Rock County.

The number of hospitalizations related to COVID-19 has risen by 46 since yesterday to a total of 950. That's a 5 percent increase in the last day. It means about 29.6 percent of confirmed cases result in a hospitalization. The state also reported that 257 of hospitalized patients received intensive care, or about 8 percent.

Milwaukee County had 78 new confirmed cases in today's report, up to 1,653 total cases.

One new county has been added to the report: Price County, which is in the northern part of the state. As of today, 63 of the state's 72 counties have at least one case.

Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County Adams: 2 Ashland: 1 Barron: 6 Bayfield: 3 Brown: 60 Buffalo: 3 Calumet: 4 Chippewa: 18 Clark: 7 Columbia: 24 Crawford: 3 Dane: 327 Dodge: 18 Door: 9 Douglas: 7 Dunn: 9 Eau Claire: 21 Florence: 2 Fond du Lac: 52 Grant: 5 Green: 9 Iowa: 4 Iron: 2 Jackson: 10 Jefferson: 22 Juneau: 5 Kenosha: 163 Kewaunee: 1 La Crosse: 25 Lafayette: 3 Manitowoc: 3 Marathon: 13 Marinette: 3 Marquette: 2 Menominee: 1 Milwaukee: 1,653 Monroe: 8 Oconto: 3 Oneida: 5 Outagamie: 29 Ozaukee: 72 Pierce: 7 Polk: 1 Portage: 4 Price: 1 Racine: 105 Richland: 5 Rock: 53 Rusk: 3 Sauk: 25 Sawyer: 1 Shawano: 5 Sheboygan: 34 St. Croix: 8 Trempealeau: 1 Vilas: 4 Walworth: 35 Washington: 71 Waukesha: 201 Waupaca: 3 Waushara: 2 Winnebago: 25 Wood: 2 Total 3,213 Total Deaths by Wisconsin County Brown: 1 Buffalo: 1 Columbia: 1 Dane: 12 Fond du Lac: 2 Grant: 1 Iron: 1 Kenosha: 1 Milwaukee: 85 Outagamie: 2 Ozaukee: 9 Racine: 3 Rock: 3 Sauk: 2 Sheboygan: 2 Washington: 3 Waukesha: 6 Waupaca: 1 Winnebago: 1 Total: 137