3,428 Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin; 154 Deaths

New data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services shows 87 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state in the last 24 hours, bringing the statewide total to 3,428 cases. 1,743 of those cases are in Milwaukee County.

The state also shared data specific to health care workers. At this time, 553 of the 3,428 confirmed cases in the state (16 percent) are health care workers. 1,628 are not health care workers (48 percent). In the remaining 1,247 cases (36%), the profession of the individual is unknown.

In a press briefing on Monday, state health officials said the dip in cases could partly be attributed to the holiday weekend. Dr. Ryan Westergaard, chief medical officer and state epidemiologist for communicable diseases at the Wisconsin Department of Health, said that the slow down in cases could be a sign we are on the declining end of the curve, but warned that we won't know that for some time. He added that the fact that we continue to see new cases and new hospitalizations means there are still new infections occurring despite the stay at home order.

The University of Washington Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation is one of a number of organizations offering projections on the impact of COVID-19. Previously, the model projected peaks later. With the data available, the projection is now for peak resource use (all beds, ICU beds and ventilators) to come tomorrow and that the peak number of deaths already occurred on April 5.

DHS Data

The data shows a 2.6 percent increase in confirmed cases in the state since yesterday.

DHS reports the loss of 10 additional lives in the last 24 hours for a total of 154 deaths in the state.

A total of 40,197 tests have been performed so far, which means about 8.5 percent of tests have come back positive.

The number of hospitalizations related to COVID-19 has risen by 19 since yesterday to a total of 993. That's a 1.9 percent increase in the last day and it means about 29.2 percent of confirmed cases result in a hospitalization. The state also reported that 264 of hospitalized patients received intensive care, or about 7.7 percent.

Milwaukee County had 33 new confirmed cases in today's report, up to 1,743 total cases. This is the smallest increase in Milwaukee County in 20 days.

Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County Adams: 3 Ashland: 2 Barron: 6 Bayfield: 3 Brown: 77 Buffalo: 3 Calumet: 5 Chippewa: 20 Clark: 8 Columbia: 25 Crawford: 3 Dane: 340 Dodge: 19 Door: 9 Douglas: 7 Dunn: 9 Eau Claire: 21 Florence: 2 Fond du Lac: 57 Grant: 6 Green: 9 Green Lake: 1 Iowa: 5 Iron: 2 Jackson: 10 Jefferson: 24 Juneau: 7 Kenosha: 182 Kewaunee: 4 La Crosse: 25 Lafayette: 3 Manitowoc: 3 Marathon: 14 Marinette: 3 Marquette: 2 Menominee: 1 Milwaukee: 1,743 Monroe: 8 Oconto: 3 Oneida: 6 Outagamie: 29 Ozaukee: 72 Pierce: 7 Polk: 3 Portage: 4 Price: 1 Racine: 117 Richland: 5 Rock: 60 Rusk: 3 Sauk: 26 Sawyer: 1 Shawano: 5 Sheboygan: 36 St. Croix: 10 Trempealeau: 1 Vilas: 4 Walworth: 38 Washington: 73 Waukesha: 218 Waupaca: 4 Waushara: 2 Winnebago: 27 Wood: 2 Total 3,428 Total Deaths by Wisconsin County Brown: 1 Buffalo: 1 Columbia: 1 Dane: 12 Fond du Lac: 2 Grant: 1 Iron: 1 Jackson: 1 Juneau: 1 Kenosha: 4 Marathon: 1 Milwaukee: 94 Outagamie: 2 Ozaukee: 9 Racine: 4 Rock: 3 Sauk: 2 Sheboygan: 2 Washington: 3 Waukesha: 7 Waupaca: 1 Winnebago: 1 Total: 154