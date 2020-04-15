3,721 Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin; 182 Deaths

×

New data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services shows 166 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state in the last 24 hours, bringing the statewide total to 3,721 cases. 1,870 of those cases are in Milwaukee County (50.2 percent).

The data shows a 4.7 percent increase in confirmed cases in the state since yesterday.

DHS reports the loss of 12 additional lives in the last 24 hours for a total of 154 deaths in the state.

A total of 43,047 tests have been performed so far, which means about 8.6 percent of tests have come back positive.

The number of hospitalizations related to COVID-19 has risen by 42 since yesterday to a total of 1,091. That means about 29.3 percent of confirmed cases result in a hospitalization. The state also reported that 290 hospitalized patients received intensive care, or about 7.8 percent.

Milwaukee County had 75 new confirmed cases in today's report, up to 1,870 total cases.

Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County Adams: 3 Ashland: 2 Barron: 6 Bayfield: 3 Brown: 114 Buffalo: 4 Calumet: 5 Chippewa: 20 Clark: 9 Columbia: 27 Crawford: 3 Dane: 351 Dodge: 19 Door: 9 Douglas: 7 Dunn: 9 Eau Claire: 21 Florence: 2 Fond du Lac: 59 Grant: 8 Green: 9 Green Lake: 1 Iowa: 5 Iron: 2 Jackson: 10 Jefferson: 24 Juneau: 7 Kenosha: 204 Kewaunee: 5 La Crosse: 25 Lafayette: 3 Manitowoc: 4 Marathon: 14 Marinette: 4 Marquette: 3 Menominee: 1 Milwaukee: 1,870 Monroe: 10 Oconto: 4 Oneida: 6 Outagamie: 31 Ozaukee: 77 Pierce: 7 Polk: 3 Portage: 4 Price: 1 Racine: 138 Richland: 7 Rock: 62 Rusk: 3 Sauk: 31 Sawyer: 2 Shawano: 6 Sheboygan: 37 St. Croix: 10 Trempealeau: 1 Vilas: 4 Walworth: 49 Washburn: 1 Washington: 78 Waukesha: 238 Waupaca: 4 Waushara: 2 Winnebago: 31 Wood: 2 Total 3,721 Total Deaths by Wisconsin County Adams: 1 Brown: 1 Buffalo: 1 Columbia: 1 Dane: 13 Dodge: 1 Door: 1 Fond du Lac: 3 Grant: 1 Iron: 1 Jackson: 1 Juneau: 1 Kenosha: 4 Kewaunee: 1 Marathon: 1 Marinette: 1 Milwaukee: 105 Outagamie: 2 Ozaukee: 9 Racine: 6 Rock: 4 Sauk: 4 Sheboygan: 2 Walworth: 2 Washington: 3 Waukesha: 10 Waupaca: 1 Winnebago: 1 Total: 182