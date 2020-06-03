3 Sheeps Brewing Co. Taproom Re-Opening

× Expand Courtesy www.3sheepsbrewing.com

Sheboygan’s popular brewery, 3 Sheeps Brewing Co., is opening their taproom up to the public, starting today, June 3. In order to comply with WEDC and Sheboygan county, they are implementing a few changes to meet the guidelines. Here's what to expect when you visit the taproom.

Courtesy www.3sheepsbrewing.com

Taproom capacity will be 80 people , with maximum group sizes of 10 people. Tables and chairs set up to accommodate the maximum number of guests. Feel free to grab a beer to enjoy on the patio or green space until there is space in the taproom.

New taproom hours will be: Mon-Thurs: 12PM-8PM, Fri-Sat: 11AM-8PM, Sun: 11AM-6PM

The taproom will only be offering beers in disposable plastic cups. No flights for the time being, but they will offer 3oz pours with a max of three per order.

There will be plexiglass barriers set up around the bar for the protection of customers and staff.

The upper lounge areas will be closed to the public.

Children are allowed but must remain with their parents/guardians at all times.

Dogs are allowed as well, but as usual must remain leashed and tended to by their owners.

To-Go beer (bottles/cans/growlers/crowlers) and merchandise will be located in the room immediately to your left as you enter (previously the game room). Online ordering and curbside pickup is still available!

For those wishing to enjoy beer on the patio or green space, proceed to the "Order Here" sign. There are picnic tables set up around the patio and guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets, and enjoy beers and food on the lawn.

Cleaning and sanitizing will be done often often, and bartenders will be handwashing on a regular basis to maintain a safe environment. Please be patient, as these extra measures may mean an extra moment or two before you get served.

Guests are encouraged to download the Arryved App. This will allow you start and close out your tab from your phone, allowing for contact-less payment. You also can accumulate loyalty points that can be redeemed!

The safety of staff and customers is paramount for 3 Sheeps Brewing Co. They hope to move forward with loosening restrictions as they are able to, according to the guidelines provided. If these guidelines are not being observed respectfully and they feel they are no longer providing a consistently safe and comfortable environment, they will not hesitate to close bar service for a time. Please help them keep the taproom open, as we could all use a few beers with friends and family! We're looking forward to seeing you soon. In the meantime, place an online order.