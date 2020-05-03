304 New Cases and Five News Deaths Reported in Wisconsin Department of Health Services' Latest COVID-19 Report

(click here to zoom in)

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports 304 new positive test results for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours for a total of 7,964 positive tests statewide. With this new set of data, the percent of positive cases in the last 14 days continues to trend upward.

Here's a look at the number of cases resulting in hospitalizations or intensive care, which gives us a picture of the most severe cases. There doesn't appear to be any conclusive trend in the hospitalization data.

(click here to zoom in)

There are currently 351 patients hospitalized and 231 of those individuals are awaiting test results. The number of hospitalized patients has fluctuated between 340-360 in the last week. There were 17 new hospitalizations in the last day.

118 of the state's 351 hospitalized COVID-19 patients have received intensive care (33.6 percent).

2,731 new test results came back in the last 24 hours. This is down 6.3 percent from the average number of tests results returned in the last week (2,915 tests daily). One element of the Badger Bounce Back plan is to grow testing with a goal of the capability of administering 85,000 tests per week or about 12,100 tests per day. The state has said increased capacity is the goal, not actual utilization. However, increasing utilization is also important because it will should drive down the percent of positive results. Here's how we are doing on progressing toward that goal:

(click here to zoom in)

The state has 51 active labs with a daily capacity of 11,347 tests.

DHS is tracking the percent of positive tests on a daily basis in an effort to show progress in testing and bring the percentage of positive results down. Another element of Badger Bounce Back is monitoring the percentage of positive results in a trailing 14-day period for a downward trajectory. The percent of positive test results in the last 24 hours was 10.3 percent, which is down from yesterday, but still causing no meaningful trend.

(click here to zoom in)

The state reports the loss of five additional lives related to COVID-19. That brings the total number of deaths to 339.

(click here to zoom in)

Milwaukee County had 97 new confirmed cases in today's report, up to a total of 3,244 total cases. The county been at or near 100 new cases for four of the last five days.

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper. LEARN MORE

Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County Adams: 4 Ashland: 2 Barron: 7 Bayfield: 3 Brown: 1,358 Buffalo: 4 Calumet: 18 Chippewa: 25 Clark: 21 Columbia: 29 Crawford: 5 Dane: 436 Dodge: 38 Door: 15 Douglas: 9 Dunn: 12 Eau Claire: 36 Florence: 2 Fond du Lac: 73 Grant: 48 Green: 15 Green Lake: 3 Iowa: 7 Iron: 2 Jackson: 12 Jefferson: 46 Juneau: 18 Kenosha: 534 Kewaunee: 18 La Crosse: 29 Lafayette: 6 Lincoln: 1 Manitowoc: 13 Marathon: 19 Marinette: 11 Marquette: 3 Menominee: 1 Milwaukee: 3,244 Monroe: 14 Oconto: 18 Oneida: 6 Outagamie: 68 Ozaukee: 92 Pierce: 10 Polk: 4 Portage: 6 Price: 1 Racine: 435 Richland: 13 Rock: 262 Rusk: 4 Sauk: 65 Sawyer: 3 Shawano: 16 Sheboygan: 52 St. Croix: 18 Trempealeau: 3 Vernon: 1 Vilas: 4 Walworth: 197 Washburn: 1 Washington: 101 Waukesha: 360 Waupaca: 10 Waushara: 2 Winnebago: 69 Wood: 2 Total: 7,964 Total Deaths by Wisconsin County Adams: 1 Bayfield: 1 Brown: 6 Buffalo: 1 Clark: 4 Columbia: 1 Dane: 22 Dodge: 1 Door: 3 Fond du Lac: 3 Grant: 6 Iron: 1 Jackson: 1 Juneau: 1 Kenosha: 14 Kewaunee: 1 Manitowoc: 1 Marathon: 1 Marinette: 1 Marquette: 1 Milwaukee: 195 Monroe: 1 Outagamie: 2 Ozaukee: 9 Racine: 13 Richland: 2 Rock: 7 Sauk: 3 Sheboygan: 2 Walworth: 8 Washington: 4 Waukesha: 20 Waupaca: 1 Winnebago: 1 Total: 339