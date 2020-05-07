314 New COVID-19 Cases in Wisconsin, 12 Deaths

(click here to zoom in)

DHS reports 314 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state in the last 24 hours, up to a total of 9,215 cases. Since the state has increased testing in the last week, we expect to continue to see fluctuations in the number of confirmed cases.

5,523 new test results came back in the last 24 hours. This is the highest amount of new tests that have been reported in a single day. This is up 63.9 percent from the average number of test results returned in the last week (3,368 tests daily). One element of the Badger Bounce Back plan is to grow testing with a goal of the capability of administering 85,000 tests per week or about 12,100 tests per day. The state has said increased capacity is the goal, not actual utilization. However, increasing utilization is also important because it will drive down the percent of positive results. The state has 51 active labs with a daily capacity of 14,797 tests.

(click here to zoom in)

DHS is tracking the percent of positive tests on a daily basis in an effort to show progress in testing and bring the percentage of positive results down. There seems to be some progress on this front as part of the Badger Bounce Back plan is monitoring the percentage of positive results in a trailing 14-day period for a downward trajectory. The percent of positive test results in the last 24 hours was 5.7 percent, which is down from yesterday and part of a four day trend downward. If the number of new cases stays generally steady and the amount of tests completed continues to go up, this chart will continue to show progress.

(click here to zoom in)

Here's a look at the number of cases resulting in hospitalizations and intensive care, which gives us a picture of the most severe cases.

(click here to zoom in)

There are currently 405 patients hospitalized and 219 of those individuals are awaiting test results.

108 of the state's 405 hospitalized COVID-19 patients have received intensive care (26.7 percent).

The state reports the loss of 12 additional life related to COVID-19. That brings the total number of deaths to 374.

(click here to zoom in)

Milwaukee County had 104 new confirmed cases in today's report, up to a total of 3,573 total cases.

Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County Adams: 4 Ashland: 2 Barron: 7 Bayfield: 3 Brown: 1,706 Buffalo: 5 Calumet: 22 Chippewa: 27 Clark: 23 Columbia: 32 Crawford: 16 Dane: 447 Dodge: 46 Door: 18 Douglas: 10 Dunn: 14 Eau Claire: 47 Florence: 2 Fond du Lac: 84 Forest: 1 Grant: 66 Green: 21 Green Lake: 5 Iowa: 10 Iron: 2 Jackson: 12 Jefferson: 50 Juneau: 20 Kenosha: 610 Kewaunee: 25 La Crosse: 32 Lafayette: 9 Lincoln: 1 Manitowoc: 17 Marathon: 21 Marinette: 13 Marquette: 3 Menominee: 2 Milwaukee: 3,373 Monroe: 14 Oconto: 26 Oneida: 6 Outagamie: 93 Ozaukee: 99 Pierce: 12 Polk: 5 Portage: 7 Price: 1 Racine: 590 Richland: 13 Rock: 324 Rusk: 4 Sauk: 69 Sawyer: 4 Shawano: 17 Sheboygan: 65 St. Croix: 23 Trempealeau: 5 Vernon: 2 Vilas: 4 Walworth: 226 Washburn: 1 Washington: 113 Waukesha: 380 Waupaca: 10 Waushara: 4 Winnebago: 88 Wood: 2 Total: 9,215 Total Deaths by Wisconsin County Adams: 1 Bayfield: 1 Brown: 12 Buffalo: 1 Clark: 4 Columbia: 1 Dane: 22 Dodge: 1 Door: 3 Fond du Lac: 3 Grant: 7 Iron: 1 Jackson: 1 Juneau: 1 Kenosha: 14 Kewaunee: 1 Manitowoc: 1 Marathon: 1 Marinette: 1 Marquette: 1 Milwaukee: 212 Monroe: 1 Outagamie: 2 Ozaukee: 9 Racine: 16 Richland: 2 Rock: 12 Sauk: 3 Sheboygan: 2 Walworth: 9 Washington: 4 Waukesha: 22 Waupaca: 1 Winnebago: 1 Total: 374