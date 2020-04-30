334 New Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin; 8 Deaths

(click here to zoom in)

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services today reports the biggest single day increase in COVID-19 cases with 334 new cases, up to a total of 6,854 cases.

Testing is more widely available now than just a few weeks ago, including the start of some pop-up drive-through testing sites.

As testing has started to increase, DHS officials say we should get a better picture of how much the virus is spreading. People with mild symptoms a month ago would have been instructed to self-quarantine and wouldn't have been tested. Now that tests are more widely available, anyone exhibiting the symptoms will likely be able to get a test.

This all means we'll see some spikes in cases related to local outbreaks.

The state reported yesterday there are a total of 93 current long-term care facilities under public health investigations related to COVID-19 and 59 of those are in southeastern Wisconsin.

3,098 new test results came back in the last 24 hours. This is up 15.3 percent from the average number of tests that have come in in the last week (2,686 tests daily). One element of the Badger Bounce Back plan is to grow the rate of testing with a goal of 85,000 tests per week or about 12,100 tests per day. Here's how we are doing on progressing toward that goal:

The state has 50 active labs with a daily capacity of 11,047 tests.

DHS is tracking the percent of positive tests on a daily basis in an effort to show progress in testing and bring the percentage of positive results down. Another element of Badger Bounce Back is monitoring the percentage of positive results in a trailing 14-day period for a downward trajectory. The percent of positive test results in the last 24 hours was 10.8 percent, which is up from yesterday.

The state reports 8 new deaths related to COVID-19. The brings the total number of deaths to 316.

There are currently 359 patients hospitalized and 195 of those individuals are awaiting test results. This number has fluctuated between 340-360 in the last week. There were 33 new hospitalizations in the last day.

1`9 of the state's 359 hospitalized COVID-19 patients have received intensive care (33.2 percent).

Milwaukee County had 125 new confirmed cases in today's report, up to 2,940 total cases.

Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County Adams: 4 Ashland: 2 Barron: 6 Bayfield: 3 Brown: 1,057 Buffalo: 4 Calumet: 13 Chippewa: 22 Clark: 20 Columbia: 27 Crawford: 3 Dane: 428 Dodge: 33 Door: 12 Douglas: 9 Dunn: 9 Eau Claire: 28 Florence: 2 Fond du Lac: 69 Grant: 37 Green: 12 Green Lake: 2 Iowa: 7 Iron: 2 Jackson: 12 Jefferson: 45 Juneau: 17 Kenosha: 391 Kewaunee: 14 La Crosse: 28 Lafayette: 4 Manitowoc: 11 Marathon: 18 Marinette: 8 Marquette: 3 Menominee: 1 Milwaukee: 2,940 Monroe: 14 Oconto: 10 Oneida: 6 Outagamie: 54 Ozaukee: 88 Pierce: 10 Polk: 4 Portage: 5 Price: 1 Racine: 355 Richland: 12 Rock: 198 Rusk: 4 Sauk: 45 Sawyer: 3 Shawano: 10 Sheboygan: 47 St. Croix: 16 Trempealeau: 3 Vernon: 1 Vilas: 4 Walworth: 161 Washburn: 1 Washington: 98 Waukesha: 336 Waupaca: 8 Waushara: 2 Winnebago: 53 Wood: 2 Total: 6,854 Total Deaths by Wisconsin County Adams: 1 Bayfield: 1 Brown: 3 Buffalo: 1 Clark: 4 Columbia: 1 Dane: 22 Dodge: 1 Door: 2 Fond du Lac: 3 Grant: 6 Iron: 1 Jackson: 1 Juneau: 1 Kenosha: 12 Kewaunee: 1 Manitowoc: 1 Marathon: 1 Marinette: 1 Marquette: 1 Milwaukee: 181 Monroe: 1 Outagamie: 2 Ozaukee: 9 Racine: 12 Richland: 2 Rock: 6 Sauk: 3 Sheboygan: 2 Walworth: 8 Washington: 4 Waukesha: 19 Waupaca: 1 Winnebago: 1 Total: 316