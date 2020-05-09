349 New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed in Wisconsin, 14 New Deaths Reported

(click here to zoom in)

Summary:

5,019 new test results in

349 new confirmed cases (3.6 percent increase)

9,939 total cases

14 new deaths

398 total deaths

Wisconsin has less cases than all of its neighbors in the Midwest. Minnesota passed Wisconsin two days ago and Iowa surged past Wisconsin in late April.

6.95% of tests were positive (10 days downward)

339 of cases are hospitalized

212 of hospitalized cases are awaiting results

107 of cases are in ICU

18.2 percent of known cases result in hospitalization

4.5 percent of known cases result in ICU

4.0 percent of known cases result in death

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports 349 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state in the last 24 hours, up to a total of 9,939 cases. 14 new deaths were included in the report for a total of 398 deaths.

The number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Brown County has tripled (from six to 18) in the last five days. The number of new confirmed cases in the county started piling up two weeks ago when outbreaks at several meat packing facilities came to light. The county had 204 confirmed cases on April 18. Now, three weeks later, the county has 1,834 cases.

5,019 new test results came back in the last 24 hours. This is up 30.2 percent from the average number of tests returned in the last week (3,854 tests daily). One element of the Badger Bounce Back plan is to grow testing with a goal of the capability of administering 85,000 tests per week or about 12,100 tests per day. The state has said increased capacity is the goal, not actual utilization. However, increasing utilization is also important because it will drive down the percent of positive results. The state has 51 active labs with a daily capacity of 13,797 tests. Earlier this week, DHS said they plan to devote about 10,000 tests per week to nursing home staff and patients.

(click here to zoom in)

Another criteria in the state's Badger Bounce Back plan is to achieve a downward trajectory in both confirmed cases and the percentage of positive test results over a 14-day period. The percent of positive test results in the last 24 hours was 6.95 percent, which is down from yesterday and part of an 8-day trend downward. If the number of new cases stays generally steady and the amount of tests completed continues to go up, this chart will continue to show progress.

(click here to zoom in)

Here's a look at the number of cases resulting in hospitalizations and intensive care, which gives us a picture of the most severe cases.

(click here to zoom in)

There are currently 339 patients hospitalized and 200 of those individuals are awaiting test results.

110 of the state's 339 hospitalized COVID-19 patients have received intensive care (32.5 percent).

The state reports the loss of 14 additional lives related to COVID-19. That brings the total number of deaths to 398.

(click here to zoom in)

Milwaukee County had 132 new confirmed cases in today's report, up to a total of 3,854 total cases.

Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County Adams: 4 Ashland: 2 Barron: 10 Bayfield: 3 Brown: 1,834 Buffalo: 5 Calumet: 35 Chippewa: 29 Clark: 24 Columbia: 32 Crawford: 17 Dane: 465 Dodge: 55 Door: 20 Douglas: 11 Dunn: 14 Eau Claire: 54 Florence: 2 Fond du Lac: 86 Forest: 1 Grant: 67 Green: 33 Green Lake: 7 Iowa: 10 Iron: 2 Jackson: 12 Jefferson: 50 Juneau: 21 Kenosha: 651 Kewaunee: 28 La Crosse: 32 Lafayette: 13 Lincoln: 1 Manitowoc: 19 Marathon: 24 Marinette: 16 Marquette: 3 Menominee: 2 Milwaukee: 3,854 Monroe: 14 Oconto: 28 Oneida: 7 Outagamie: 111 Ozaukee: 104 Pierce: 12 Polk: 5 Portage: 7 Price: 1 Racine: 680 Richland: 13 Rock: 347 Rusk: 4 Sauk: 71 Sawyer: 4 Shawano: 20 Sheboygan: 65 St. Croix: 27 Trempealeau: 5 Vernon: 3 Vilas: 4 Walworth: 229 Washburn: 1 Washington: 116 Waukesha: 396 Waupaca: 13 Waushara: 4 Winnebago: 98 Wood: 2 Total: 9,939 Total Deaths by Wisconsin County Adams: 1 Bayfield: 1 Brown: 18 Buffalo: 1 Clark: 4 Columbia: 1 Dane: 22 Dodge: 1 Door: 3 Fond du Lac: 3 Grant: 7 Iron: 1 Jackson: 1 Jefferson: 2 Juneau: 1 Kenosha: 15 Kewaunee: 1 Manitowoc: 1 Marathon: 1 Marinette: 1 Marquette: 1 Milwaukee: 224 Monroe: 1 Outagamie: 2 Ozaukee: 9 Racine: 16 Richland: 2 Rock: 13 Sauk: 3 Sheboygan: 2 Walworth: 10 Washington: 4 Waukesha: 23 Waupaca: 1 Winnebago: 1 Total: 398