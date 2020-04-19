4,346 Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin; 220 Deaths

(click here to zoom in)

New data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services shows 147 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state in the last 24 hours, bringing the statewide total to 4,346 cases. 2,150 of those cases are in Milwaukee County.

The data shows a 3.5 percent increase in confirmed cases in the state since yesterday.

A total of 49,669 tests have been performed so far, which means about 8.7 percent of tests have come back positive.

The state added two additional lab sites on Friday for a total of 32 labs performing tests. The daily lab capacity is 7,890, which is more than double what the testing capacity was last Friday (3,888 tests)

DHS reports the loss of nine additional lives in the last 24 hours for a total of 220 deaths in the state.

Since testing has been lagging behind demand, hospitalization data is particularly helpful in understanding how much the virus is spreading. The number of hospitalizations related to COVID-19 has risen by only 14 cases since yesterday to a total of 1,190. That means about 27.4 percent of confirmed cases result in a hospitalization. The state also reported that 307 hospitalized patients received intensive care, or about 7.1 percent. There were no new cases brought to the ICU in the last 24 hours.

Milwaukee County had 85 new confirmed cases in today's report, up to 2,150 total cases.

Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County Adams: 4 Ashland: 2 Barron: 6 Bayfield: 3 Brown: 215 Buffalo: 4 Calumet: 6 Chippewa: 20 Clark: 16 Columbia: 27 Crawford: 3 Dane: 361 Dodge: 19 Door: 9 Douglas: 8 Dunn: 9 Eau Claire: 22 Florence: 2 Fond du Lac: 62 Grant: 18 Green: 9 Green Lake: 1 Iowa: 6 Iron: 2 Jackson: 12 Jefferson: 32 Juneau: 10 Kenosha: 248 Kewaunee: 8 La Crosse: 25 Lafayette: 3 Manitowoc: 6 Marathon: 17 Marinette: 5 Marquette: 3 Menominee: 1 Milwaukee: 2,150 Monroe: 13 Oconto: 4 Oneida: 6 Outagamie: 35 Ozaukee: 79 Pierce: 7 Polk: 4 Portage: 4 Price: 1 Racine: 168 Richland: 8 Rock: 74 Rusk: 4 Sauk: 33 Sawyer: 2 Shawano: 6 Sheboygan: 40 St. Croix: 11 Trempealeau: 1 Vilas: 4 Walworth: 89 Washburn: 1 Washington: 84 Waukesha: 265 Waupaca: 4 Waushara: 2 Winnebago: 41 Wood: 2 Total 4,346 Total Deaths by Wisconsin County Adams: 1 Brown: 1 Buffalo: 1 Columbia: 1 Dane: 19 Dodge: 1 Door: 1 Fond du Lac: 3 Grant: 2 Iron: 1 Jackson: 1 Juneau: 1 Kenosha: 5 Kewaunee: 1 Marathon: 1 Marinette: 1 Marquette: 1 Milwaukee: 125 Outagamie: 2 Ozaukee: 9 Racine: 9 Richland: 1 Rock: 4 Sauk: 3 Sheboygan: 2 Walworth: 6 Washington: 3 Waukesha: 11 Waupaca: 1 Winnebago: 1 Total: 220