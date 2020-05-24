402 New Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Wisconsin, Three Deaths

(click here to zoom in)

402 new confirmed cases in the last 24 hours for a total of 15,277 cases statewide.

7,279 new test results are in today's report. The average number of new tests performed per day in the last week has been 7,038. This is up from an average of 5,262 new tests per day two weeks ago and 4,250 new tests per day three weeks ago.

The Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition reports the state is at about 71 percent of capacity for hospital beds (3,319 beds available) and using 32 percent of capacity for ICU beds.

399 cases are either hospitalized or awaiting test results (232 individuals); 15.1 percent of known cases result in hospitalization

126 cases are in ICU; this is down from yesterday's ICU cases of 128; 3.5 percent of known cases result in time in the ICU

Three new deaths for a total of 510 deaths; 3.3 percent of known cases result in death

Here's a look at the number of cases resulting in hospitalizations and intensive care, which indicates the trends of the most severe cases. The number of patients receiving intensive care has stayed relatively steady for the last month between 110 and 130. The number of hospitalizations has risen by 100 in the last month. Keep in mind this data is provided voluntarily through the state's Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition so this is not completely comprehensive.



There are currently 399 patients hospitalized that have either tested positive or are awaiting test results (232). That includes 189 total hospitalizations in Milwaukee County.

126 of the state's 399 hospitalized COVID-19 patients are receiving intensive care (31.6 percent). This is down from yesterday's total of 128.

The state reports the loss of three lives related to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. That brings the total number of deaths to 510.

At least 213 deaths have been tied to long-term care facilities (41.8 percent) and an additional 21 deaths have occurred in group homes (4.2 percent). 26.5 percent of deaths (135) didn't occur in group housing settings. There are an additional 141 deaths with an unknown origin.



7,279 new test results came back in the last 24 hours. The average number of new tests performed per day in the last week has been 7,038. This is up from an average of 5,262 new tests per day two weeks ago and 4,250 new tests per day three weeks ago.



The state has 54 active labs with a daily capacity of 14,153 tests.

Tests in the state have become much more widely available. Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites.

Tied to the test rate is the percent of positive test results.

The percent of positive test results in the last 24 hours was 5.5 percent, which is down from yesterday. DHS is watching this for a 14-day downward trajectory.



Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County Adams: 4 Ashland: 2 Barron: 12 Bayfield: 3 Brown: 2,243 Buffalo: 5 Burnett: 1 Calumet: 69 Chippewa: 49 Clark: 28 Columbia: 37 Crawford: 25 Dane: 596 Dodge: 152 Door: 37 Douglas: 17 Dunn: 22 Eau Claire: 96 Florence: 2 Fond du Lac: 165 Forest: 11 Grant: 82 Green: 53 Green Lake: 14 Iowa: 11 Iron: 2 Jackson: 15 Jefferson: 80 Juneau: 22 Kenosha: 998 Kewaunee: 33 La Crosse: 47 Lafayette: 20 Langlade: 1 Lincoln: 4 Manitowoc: 29 Marathon: 41 Marinette: 31 Marquette: 3 Menominee: 3 Milwaukee: 6,185 Monroe: 16 Oconto: 34 Oneida: 7 Outagamie: 184 Ozaukee: 137 Pepin: 1 Pierce: 42 Polk: 16 Portage: 10 Price: 2 Racine: 1,387 Richland: 14 Rock: 545 Rusk: 4 Sauk: 77 Sawyer: 7 Shawano: 38 Sheboygan: 82 St. Croix: 67 Taylor: 1 Trempealeau: 18 Vernon: 16 Vilas: 6 Walworth: 348 Washburn: 2 Washington: 193 Waukesha: 561 Waupaca: 23 Waushara: 8 Winnebago: 172 Wood: 9 Total: 15,277 Total Deaths by Wisconsin County Adams: 1 Bayfield: 1 Brown: 32 Buffalo: 1 Burnett: 1 Calumet: 1 Clark: 4 Columbia: 1 Dane: 26 Dodge: 1 Door: 3 Fond du Lac: 4 Grant: 11 Iron: 1 Jackson: 1 Jefferson: 3 Juneau: 1 Kenosha: 22 Kewaunee: 1 Manitowoc: 1 Marathon: 1 Marinette: 2 Marquette: 1 Milwaukee: 276 Monroe: 1 Outagamie: 7 Ozaukee: 11 Polk: 1 Racine: 22 Richland: 4 Rock: 16 Sauk: 3 Sheboygan: 3 Walworth: 13 Washington: 4 Waukesha: 25 Waupaca: 1 Winnebago: 1 Wood: 1 Total: 510