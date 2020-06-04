492 New Cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin, Ten Deaths

(click here to zoom in)

The Shepherd Express' daily COVID-19 updates are sponsored by the Muslim Community and Health Center (803 W. Layton Ave.). The mission of MCHC is to provide quality healthcare to under-served populations in Milwaukee and across Wisconsin using the core values of respect, stewardship, compassion, ethics, teamwork and above all quality. You can read all daily updates here.

Summary:

Testing rate has been above 10,000 new results each of the last three days. 12,148 new test results came in in the last 24 hours.

Hospitalizations have gone down four days in a row. There are currently 355 patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

There were 492 new confirmed cases in the last 24 hours (4.1 percent positive).

The state now has a total of 19,892 cases.

The Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition reports the state is at about 74 percent of capacity for hospital beds (3,010 beds available) and using 33 percent of capacity for ICU beds.

117 cases are in ICU; this is down from yesterday (130); 3.1 percent of known cases result in time in the ICU.

Ten new deaths for a total of 626; 3.2 percent of known cases result in death.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports 492 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state in the last 24 hours, up to a total of 19,892 total cases. The state also reports the loss of ten additional lives, up to a total of 626.

Questions remain whether we are starting a downward trajectory in new cases or if we are still in the middle of a third surge in cases. We won't truly know that for some time as preliminary results and new testing data becomes available.

Here's a look at the number of cases resulting in hospitalizations and intensive care, which indicates the trends of the most severe cases. Hospitalizations are down nearly 25 percent in the last three days, which is good news. Patients in ICU has also started to drop slightly.

There are currently 355 patients hospitalized that have tested positive. 180 of the hospitalized patients are in Milwaukee County. 196 patients statewide are awaiting test results.

117 of the state's 355 hospitalized COVID-19 patients are receiving intensive care (33 percent). This is down from yesterday's total of 130.

The state reports the loss of ten additional lives related to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. That brings the total number of deaths to 626.

Testing rate has been above 10,000 new results each of the last three days. 12,148 new test results came in in the last 24 hours.

The state has 61 active labs with a daily capacity of 15,418 tests.

Tests in the state have become much more widely available. Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites.

Tied to the test rate is the percent of positive test results.

The percent of positive test results in the last 24 hours was 4.1 percent, which is up from yesterday.

Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County Adams: 4 Ashland: 2 Barron: 21 Bayfield: 3 Brown: 2,361 Buffalo: 6 Burnett: 1 Calumet: 79 Chippewa: 58 Clark: 37 Columbia: 44 Crawford: 26 Dane: 789 Dodge: 386 Door: 40 Douglas: 19 Dunn: 26 Eau Claire: 116 Florence: 2 Fond du Lac: 225 Forest: 29 Grant: 98 Green: 70 Green Lake: 22 Iowa: 16 Iron: 2 Jackson: 19 Jefferson: 116 Juneau: 22 Kenosha: 1,246 Kewaunee: 36 La Crosse: 64 Lafayette: 28 Langlade: 4 Lincoln: 7 Manitowoc: 38 Marathon: 55 Marinette: 33 Marquette: 5 Menominee: 3 Milwaukee: 8,388 Monroe: 18 Oconto: 39 Oneida: 11 Outagamie: 246 Ozaukee: 174 Pepin: 1 Pierce: 49 Polk: 28 Portage: 14 Price: 2 Racine: 1,838 Richland: 14 Rock: 671 Rusk: 5 Sauk: 81 Sawyer: 8 Shawano: 53 Sheboygan: 101 St. Croix: 100 Taylor: 2 Trempealeau: 30 Vernon: 21 Vilas: 8 Walworth: 424 Washburn: 2 Washington: 266 Waukesha: 765 Waupaca: 47 Waushara: 9 Winnebago: 309 Wood: 11 Total: 19,893 Total Deaths by Wisconsin County Adams: 1 Bayfield: 1 Brown: 38 Buffalo: 1 Burnett: 1 Calumet: 1 Clark: 4 Columbia: 1 Dane: 29 Dodge: 3 Door: 3 Fond du Lac: 5 Forest: 2 Grant: 12 Iron: 1 Jackson: 1 Jefferson: 3 Juneau: 1 Kenosha: 33 Kewaunee: 1 Manitowoc: 1 Marathon: 1 Marinette: 2 Marquette: 1 Milwaukee: 316 Monroe: 1 Outagamie: 8 Ozaukee: 13 Polk: 1 Racine: 44 Richland: 4 Rock: 20 Sauk: 3 Sheboygan: 3 Walworth: 17 Washington: 9 Waukesha: 31 Waupaca: 1 Winnebago: 7 Wood: 1 Total: 626

