502 New COVID-19 Cases in Wisconsin, Eight Deaths

502 new confirmed cases; a total of 12,187 cases statewide. This is the most new cases we've seen in a single day.

6,051 new test results are in today's report. It's the second day we've had more than 6,000 individual test results come back.

There are 361 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 or in the hospital and awaiting test results (189). 16.6 percent of known cases result in hospitalization.

The Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition reports the state is at about 70 percent of capacity for hospital beds (3,473 beds available) and 36 percent of capacity for ICU beds.

129 cases are in ICU; this is up from yesterday's ICU cases of 127; 4 percent of known cases result in time in the ICU

Eight new deaths for a total of 453 deaths; 3.7 percent of known cases result in death

Here's a look at the number of cases resulting in hospitalizations and intensive care, which indicates the trends of the most severe cases. Keep in mind this data is provided voluntarily through the state's Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition so this is not completely comprehensive.

Both current hospitalizations and intensive care patients are up from yesterday. There are currently 361 patients hospitalized. This is up from yesterday's total of 357. 189 of those individuals are awaiting test results.

129 of the state's 361 hospitalized COVID-19 patients have received intensive care (35.7 percent). This is up from yesterday's total of 127.

The state reports the loss of eight additional lives related to COVID-19. That brings the total number of deaths to 453. The death totals rose in Brown County (one new death to a total of 22), Kenosha County (one new death to a total of 18), Milwaukee County (three new deaths for a total of 252), Ozaukee County (one new death for a total of 11), Richland County (one new death for a total of three) and Walworth County (one new death for a total of 12).

6,015 new test results came back in the last 24 hours. We'll continue to see an uptick in incoming tests as community testing events in the hardest hit areas have continued this week, including Milwaukee, Dane and Brown Counties.

The state has 52 active labs with a daily capacity of 13,392 tests.

The percent of positive test results in the last 24 hours was 8.3 percent, which is up from yesterday. DHS is watching this for a 14-day downward trajectory.

Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County Adams: 4 Ashland: 2 Barron: 11 Bayfield: 3 Brown: 2,070 Buffalo: 5 Burnett: 1 Calumet: 56 Chippewa: 39 Clark: 26 Columbia: 36 Crawford: 22 Dane: 519 Dodge: 93 Door: 33 Douglas: 12 Dunn: 21 Eau Claire: 65 Florence: 2 Fond du Lac: 124 Forest: 7 Grant: 72 Green: 41 Green Lake: 10 Iowa: 11 Iron: 2 Jackson: 15 Jefferson: 58 Juneau: 21 Kenosha: 820 Kewaunee: 30 La Crosse: 44 Lafayette: 16 Lincoln: 3 Manitowoc: 21 Marathon: 32 Marinette: 23 Marquette: 3 Menominee: 2 Milwaukee: 4,759 Monroe: 15 Oconto: 30 Oneida: 7 Outagamie: 135 Ozaukee: 120 Pepin: 1 Pierce: 17 Polk: 6 Portage: 7 Price: 1 Racine: 1,004 Richland: 14 Rock: 422 Rusk: 4 Sauk: 77 Sawyer: 4 Shawano: 31 Sheboygan: 68 St. Croix: 39 Trempealeau: 7 Vernon: 10 Vilas: 4 Walworth: 277 Washburn: 1 Washington: 140 Waukesha: 467 Waupaca: 17 Waushara: 5 Winnebago: 117 Wood: 6 Total: 12,187 Total Deaths by Wisconsin County Adams: 1 Bayfield: 1 Brown: 22 Buffalo: 1 Burnett: 1 Calumet: 1 Clark: 4 Columbia: 1 Dane: 25 Dodge: 1 Door: 3 Fond du Lac: 3 Grant: 10 Iron: 1 Jackson: 1 Jefferson: 2 Juneau: 1 Kenosha: 18 Kewaunee: 1 Manitowoc: 1 Marathon: 1 Marinette: 2 Marquette: 1 Milwaukee: 252 Monroe: 1 Outagamie: 4 Ozaukee: 11 Racine: 18 Richland: 3 Rock: 14 Sauk: 3 Sheboygan: 3 Walworth: 12 Washington: 4 Waukesha: 23 Waupaca: 1 Winnebago: 1 Total: 453