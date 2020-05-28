512 New COVID-19 Cases in Wisconsin, 11 Deaths

(click here to zoom in)

Summary:

512 new confirmed cases in the last 24 hours. This is out of a possible 10,626 total test results that were returned (4.8 percent positive).

The state now has a total of 16,974 cases.

In the last week, the area in Milwaukee County we are seeing the biggest increase in cases is on the South Side.

Hispanic and Latino individuals make up the largest group by confirmed cases (2,383 cases) if you break Milwaukee County data down by race.

The Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition reports the state is at about 74 percent of capacity for hospital beds (2,995 beds available) and using 34 percent of capacity for ICU beds.

409 cases are hospitalized which is down from yesterday's total of 413; 14.5 percent of known cases result in hospitalization.

138 cases are in ICU; this is down slightly from yesterday; 3.3 percent of known cases result in time in the ICU.

11 new deaths for a total of 550 deaths; 3.2 percent of known cases result in death

In today's Wisconsin Department of Health Services' daily report on COVID-19, there are 512 new confirmed cases, up to a total of 16,974. The state also reported the loss of 11 additional lives, bringing the state total to 550 total deaths.

Specifically in Milwaukee County, the current area of concern is on the South Side among the Hispanic and Latino population. This heatmap is from Milwaukee County's COVID-19 Dashboard and is showing new confirmed cases from May 21-28:

Here's a look at the number of cases resulting in hospitalizations and intensive care, which indicates the trends of the most severe cases.

(click here to zoom in)

There are currently 409 patients hospitalized that have tested positive. That includes 194 total hospitalizations in Milwaukee County, which is up from 180 patients yesterday. 250 patients statewide are awaiting test results.

138 of the state's 409 hospitalized COVID-19 patients are receiving intensive care (33.7 percent). This is down from yesterday's total of 139.

The state reports the loss of 11 additional lives related to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. That brings the total number of deaths to 550.

(click here to zoom in)

10,626 new test results came back in the last 24 hours. This is the most test results we've seen on a single day. The average number of new tests performed per day in the last week has been 8,653.

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper. LEARN MORE

(click here to zoom in)

The state has 56 active labs with a daily capacity of 14,753 tests.

Tests in the state have become much more widely available. Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites.

Tied to the test rate is the percent of positive test results.

The percent of positive test results in the last 24 hours was 4.8 percent, which is down from yesterday. As testing has grown, the percent of positive cases has significantly decreased, which is good news. DHS is watching this for a 14-day downward trajectory.

(click here to zoom in)

Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County Adams: 4 Ashland: 2 Barron: 14 Bayfield: 3 Brown: 2,300 Buffalo: 5 Burnett: 1 Calumet: 74 Chippewa: 53 Clark: 32 Columbia: 42 Crawford: 26 Dane: 679 Dodge: 172 Door: 38 Douglas: 19 Dunn: 24 Eau Claire: 99 Florence: 2 Fond du Lac: 192 Forest: 26 Grant: 93 Green: 60 Green Lake: 16 Iowa: 14 Iron: 2 Jackson: 15 Jefferson: 96 Juneau: 22 Kenosha: 1,088 Kewaunee: 34 La Crosse: 51 Lafayette: 26 Langlade: 2 Lincoln: 7 Manitowoc: 36 Marathon: 43 Marinette: 33 Marquette: 3 Menominee: 3 Milwaukee: 6,952 Monroe: 16 Oconto: 35 Oneida: 9 Outagamie: 204 Ozaukee: 156 Pepin: 1 Pierce: 44 Polk: 18 Portage: 11 Price: 2 Racine: 1,605 Richland: 14 Rock: 607 Rusk: 5 Sauk: 78 Sawyer: 8 Shawano: 43 Sheboygan: 84 St. Croix: 74 Taylor: 1 Trempealeau: 23 Vernon: 20 Vilas: 6 Walworth: 372 Washburn: 2 Washington: 233 Waukesha: 650 Waupaca: 27 Waushara: 8 Winnebago: 205 Wood: 10 Total: 16,974 Total Deaths by Wisconsin County Adams: 1 Bayfield: 1 Brown: 34 Buffalo: 1 Burnett: 1 Calumet: 1 Clark: 4 Columbia: 1 Dane: 27 Dodge: 1 Door: 3 Fond du Lac: 5 Forest: 1 Grant: 12 Iron: 1 Jackson: 1 Jefferson: 3 Juneau: 1 Kenosha: 25 Kewaunee: 1 Manitowoc: 1 Marathon: 1 Marinette: 2 Marquette: 1 Milwaukee: 285 Monroe: 1 Outagamie: 8 Ozaukee: 11 Polk: 1 Racine: 33 Richland: 4 Rock: 18 Sauk: 3 Sheboygan: 3 Walworth: 16 Washington: 4 Waukesha: 28 Waupaca: 1 Winnebago: 3 Wood: 1 Total: 550