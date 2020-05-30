523 New COVID-19 Cases in Wisconsin, 20 Deaths

(click here to zoom in)

Summary:

There were 523 new confirmed cases in the last 24 hours. This was out of a possible 9,843 total test results that were returned (5.3 percent positive).

The state now has a total of 18,230 cases.

The Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition reports the state is at about 74 percent of capacity for hospital beds (2,982 beds available) and using 35 percent of capacity for ICU beds.

409 cases are hospitalized which is down from yesterday's total of 423; 14.1 percent of known cases result in hospitalization.

144 cases are in ICU; this is down slightly from yesterday (145); 3.2 percent of known cases result in time in the ICU.

20 new deaths for a total of 588 deaths; 3.2 percent of known cases result in death. 71 new deaths have been reported in the last four days. This is the highest tally for a four day stretch during the pandemic.

In today's Wisconsin Department of Health Services' daily report on COVID-19, there are 523 new confirmed cases, up to a total of 18,230. The state also reported the loss of 20 additional lives, bringing the state total to 588 total deaths.

Here's a look at the number of cases resulting in hospitalizations and intensive care, which indicates the trends of the most severe cases.

There are currently 409 patients hospitalized that have tested positive. 208 patients statewide are awaiting test results.

144 of the state's 409 hospitalized COVID-19 patients are receiving intensive care (35.2 percent). This is down slightly from yesterday's total of 145.

The state reports the loss of 20 additional lives related to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. That brings the total number of deaths to 588. 71 deaths have been reported in the last four days. This is the highest tally for a four day stretch during the pandemic.

9,843 new test results came back in the last 24 hours. The average number of new tests performed per day in the last week has been 9,562.

The state has 56 active labs with a daily capacity of 14,753 tests.

Tests in the state have become much more widely available. Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites.

Tied to the test rate is the percent of positive test results.

The percent of positive test results in the last 24 hours was 5.3 percent, which is down slightly from yesterday. DHS is watching this for a 14-day downward trajectory.

Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County Adams: 4 Ashland: 2 Barron: 17 Bayfield: 3 Brown: 2,318 Buffalo: 6 Burnett: 1 Calumet: 76 Chippewa: 56 Clark: 31 Columbia: 44 Crawford: 26 Dane: 725 Dodge: 215 Door: 38 Douglas: 19 Dunn: 24 Eau Claire: 108 Florence: 2 Fond du Lac: 203 Forest: 28 Grant: 95 Green: 66 Green Lake: 19 Iowa: 16 Iron: 2 Jackson: 17 Jefferson: 104 Juneau: 23 Kenosha: 1,165 Kewaunee: 34 La Crosse: 53 Lafayette: 27 Langlade: 2 Lincoln: 7 Manitowoc: 36 Marathon: 51 Marinette: 33 Marquette: 4 Menominee: 3 Milwaukee: 7,656 Monroe: 16 Oconto: 37 Oneida: 9 Outagamie: 223 Ozaukee: 160 Pepin: 1 Pierce: 45 Polk: 19 Portage: 11 Price: 2 Racine: 1,714 Richland: 14 Rock: 632 Rusk: 5 Sauk: 78 Sawyer: 8 Shawano: 46 Sheboygan: 88 St. Croix: 81 Taylor: 2 Trempealeau: 25 Vernon: 21 Vilas: 7 Walworth: 392 Washburn: 2 Washington: 248 Waukesha: 690 Waupaca: 39 Waushara: 8 Winnebago: 238 Wood: 10 Total: 18,230 Total Deaths by Wisconsin County Adams: 1 Bayfield: 1 Brown: 37 Buffalo: 1 Burnett: 1 Calumet: 1 Clark: 4 Columbia: 1 Dane: 29 Dodge: 2 Door: 3 Fond du Lac: 5 Forest: 1 Grant: 12 Iron: 1 Jackson: 1 Jefferson: 3 Juneau: 1 Kenosha: 30 Kewaunee: 1 Manitowoc: 1 Marathon: 1 Marinette: 2 Marquette: 1 Milwaukee: 299 Monroe: 1 Outagamie: 8 Ozaukee: 11 Polk: 1 Racine: 36 Richland: 4 Rock: 19 Sauk: 3 Sheboygan: 3 Walworth: 17 Washington: 7 Waukesha: 30 Waupaca: 1 Winnebago: 6 Wood: 1 Total: 588