'A negative into a positive:' Free Event Stresses Benefits of Life Insurance

PHOTO CREDIT: Evan Casey Debra Gillespie (middle) of Mothers Against Gun Violence and State Sen. Lena Taylor (left) held a life insurance educational event Wednesday.

Debra Gillespie lost her son Kirk Bickham Jr. in 2004 after he and two of his friends were shot and killed by a felon. Not only did she have to deal with his loss, she also had to deal with the fact that he had no life insurance.

At that time Gillespie, who founded Mothers Against Gun Violence in 2004, thought it was her life’s goal to educate others about the importance of life insurance as a private insurance agent. However, she quickly learned that this would be a hard task. That’s why she started a free and public event to inform citizens on Milwaukee’s north side about the benefits of life insurance.

“I wouldn’t know all of these things if it wasn't for Jr.,” explained Gillespie. "I want to turn a negative into a positive."

Mothers Against Gun Violence and State Sen. Lena Taylor (who announced her mayoral campaign Tuesday) held their second community outreach event Wednesday at the Clinton and Bernice Rose Center. Eight insurance providers answered questions and educated over 100 citizens during the event.

“Holding simple events like this to further expand life insurance in the community is crucial,” said Gillespie about the event.

A 2018 Market Watch study found that more than 40% of Americans have no life insurance at all. This is shocking news to Lerone Ivy, the CEO of Sales Stream Inc. Ivy came to the event to debunk myths about life insurance, including the myth that life insurance is overwhelmingly expensive.

“Being able to protect your family and offer generational wealth is going to go a long way towards decreasing poverty in the city, towards increasing business growth and many other things,” said Ivy.

Ivy said he wants people in the community to be proactive about life insurance as well.

“Gofundme is not a life insurance policy,” explained Ivy.

Life Insurance Awareness Month (September) and non-profits like Life Happens have been working to grow awareness about life insurance as well. Many plans are very inexpensive according to experts at the event. Some policies cost as little as a pack of cigarettes a day, according to Gillespie.

David Dixon, who came to the event as a member of Mass Mutual, said he often hears that people think life insurance is a scam or only for older people. He said the event helped break some of those misconceptions.

“There isn't a one size fits all. Everyone has different family needs and goals,” said Dixon.

Gillespie said she doesn't want families of loved ones who are lost to gun violence to foot the bill for funeral costs as well. Growing education regarding this issue is important to Gillespie.

“All you can do is plant seeds,” she said.

You can learn more about Mothers Against Gun Violence here.