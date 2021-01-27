Abortion Rights Preservation Act Introduced to Protect Reproductive Freedoms

It’s been 48 years since Roe v. Wade and if the Supreme Court ever overturns its decision, there is a grossly outdated Wisconsin law from 1849 that could be enforced, criminalizing doctors for providing health care.

On the day of the 48th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, Wisconsin legislators, including Sen. Kelda Roys and Rep. Lisa Subeck, introduced the Abortion Rights Preservation Act, which would eliminate the law from 1849 that makes abortion illegal in the state. While Roe v. Wade currently protects women’s rights, the current U.S. Supreme Court’s conservative majority represents a serious threat.

Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin is calling on the people of the state to contact their legislators and tell them to cosponsor this bill. To add your name and contact information to that list, click here.