All Star Concert at Irish Fest to Honor Late Founder, Ed Ward

The tribute will feature some of the world’s top Celtic acts, including Tallymoore, Cherish the Ladies, Rory Makem, Eileen Ivers, Mick Moloney, Seamus Kennedy and Gaelic Storm plus special video appearances from We Banjo 3 and Shane Hennessy.

Ed Ward founded Irish Fest back in 1980 on a shoestring budget. After gathering support throughout a city known for its German roots and recruiting volunteers, Irish Fest officially launched in August of 1981 along Milwaukee’s lakefront.

Ward lost his battle with cancer and passed away in October of 2019.

He was a part of the festival from its inception, serving as the President, Executive Director, and Entertainment Chairman over the years, and as a permanent member of the Board. Ward also started the Ward Irish Music Archives and the Irish Fest Foundation (both a part of CelticMKE). He was a strong supporter of Celtic music not only in Milwaukee, but across the country. He played a role in connecting with and supporting other Irish festivals across America as well as Irish musicians around the world. He established communications and fostered relationships to elevate Celtic culture with various entities in the U.S., Ireland, Canada and Scotland.

He was a trailblazer whose ideas, advice, guidance and mentorship left an imprint on the Irish American community. Ward enriched so many lives and was a source for infinite amounts of inspiration.

Ward loved listening to a variety of music, but he especially enjoyed Irish music, anything Disney and ABBA—this will be portrayed throughout the show from the artists performing. All of the artists involved were a part of Ed’s life journey, whether it was from developing close friendships with fellow musicians over the years or helping artists launch their musical career.

Milwaukee Irish Fest and Ward’s family will honor Ward’s legacy on Saturday, August 21 at the Tribute Show. Download the festival app to add the show to your schedule and learn more. Tickets are available at irishfest.com/tickets.