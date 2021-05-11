American Family Field to Increase Capacity to 50 Percent Starting Saturday

Starting this weekend during the Milwaukee Brewers home series against the Atlanta Braves, capacity at American Family Field will be bumped to 50 percent. After no fans were allowed last year and only 25 percent of seats permitted to be filled at the start of this season, this is a welcomed move to the more and more people becoming comfortable gathering in public.

While 25-percent capacity doesn’t sound like much, it was quite pleasant sitting in the stands not having to worry about standing up every inning to let people through down the row. There’s something about reacting to a good play with 20,000+ fans that makes baseball a great spectator sport.

“Fans have returned with great enthusiasm to American Family Field this year, and today’s announcement allows us to meet the demand for tickets and elevate the entire ballpark experience,” says Brewers President – Business Operations Rick Schlesinger. “We have demonstrated to date that we can host fans safely at American Family Field, and we appreciate the support of City of Milwaukee Commissioner of Health Kirsten Johnson in increasing the capacity.”

America’s pastime can still be consumed at home, on Bally Sports Wisconsin. As if adapting to American Family Field wasn’t hard enough, now fans are supposed to catch games on BSWI. Good luck keeping it all straight! The only bad thing about the switch is the BSWI app can sense if you’re using a login from another service provider. No more using dad’s cable info, but it could bring you to one of Milwaukee’s great patios to catch the Brewers!