Amid Coronavirus Crisis, Cousins Subs Offers Free Delivery Through End of April

Although it has 99 stores throughout the Midwest, we still think of Cousins Subs as a local company. Of those 99 stores, six are in Illinois, one in Indiana and the rest are here in Wisconsin where the company started in 1972. Christine Specht, daughter of founder Bill Specht, is CEO of the not-so-small, family business.

“Ultimately I’m just grateful that we have the opportunity to have guests,” says Specht. “Many restaurants don’t, and there are a lot of businesses that are really suffering, and we just really appreciate that support from the community.”

Because of the coronavirus crisis, Cousins is offering free delivery throughout the month of April. About a third of their locations are equipped with drive-through windows, but most locations are offering curbside pickup while their dining rooms are closed.

Photo courtesy Cousins Subs Christine Specht, CEO Cousins Subs

Although sales are down around 40 percent since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Cousins has not been forced to close any locations or lay off any employees.

While they have implemented a few changes to ensure all of their restaurants are protecting their customers and employees, Specht says they have always had a high standard of cleanliness in all of their locations anyway, but still are going the extra mile to stay sanitary.

Specht appreciates and is grateful for the customer base Cousins Subs has been able to build and keep, especially during this strange time.