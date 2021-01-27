Another Milwaukee Institution Falls to COVID-19, American Serb Hall Closes

Courtesy of American Serb Hall's Facebook page

American Serb Hall, which opened in September of 1950, was dedicated to the Serbian Orthodox men who served in the U.S. Armed Forces. Over its 70+ years, it hosted political gatherings for John and Jackie Kennedy, Dwight Eisenhower, Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford, Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton, just to name a few. Serb Hall even hosted the 2007 Best of Milwaukee Awards for this publication.

Serb Hall was also one of the best places to get a fish fry on a Friday night. It was common to see lines of cars stretching through the parking lot and onto Oklahoma Avenue.

Representative Joseph J. Czarnezki of the 11th District, also of the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors, wrote in a press release yesterday: “Serb Hall was an important gathering place for Milwaukee’s Serbian community as well as many other community groups and organizations. It will be remembered for its extraordinary hospitality.”