April 7 Election Results

by

Here are the results from the April 7, 2020 election.

President - Democratic Party


Joe Biden: 581,611 (62.9%)
Bernie Sanders: 293,652 (31.8%)

Supreme Court


Jill Karofsky: 856,470 (55%)
Daniel Kelly: 692, 976 (45%)

Circuit Court – Branch 5


Brett Blomme: 98,925 (58%)
Paul Dedinsky: 69,871 (41%)

Circuit Court – Branch 29


Rebecca Kiefer: 122,590 (70%)
Dan Gabler: 50,497 (29%)

County Executive


Chris Larson: 95,502 (49%)
David Crowley: 96,541 (50%)

Chris Larson conceded on April 14, agreeing not to pursue a recount.

County Supervisor – District 11


Joseph J. Czarnezki: 6,561 (69%)
Andrew Moriarity: 2,888 (30%)

Mayor


Tom Barrett: 57,491 (63%)
Lena Taylor: 33,571 (37%)

City Attorney


Tearman Spencer: 50,687 (61%)
Grant F. Langley: 31,987 (39%)

City Comptroller


Aycha Sawa: 41,297 (50%)
Jason Fields: 40,299 (49%)

City Treasurer


Brandon Methu: 27,449 (33%)
Spencer Coggs: 55,721 (67%)

Common Council – District 1


Ashanti Hamilton: 3,234 (76%)
Vince G. Toney: 1,027 (24%)

Common Council – District 3


Jacob Marek: 2,805 (27%)
Nik Kovac: 7,513 (73%)

Common Council – District 5

Nikiya Dodd:   5,760   (74.63%)

Nick McVey:   1,897   (24.58%)

Common Council – District 6

Milele A. Coggs:   2,906   (64.28%)

Tory Lowe:   1,600   (35.39%)

Common Council – District 7

Fred Royal, Jr.:   1,693   (33.76%)

Khalif Rainey:   3,310   (66.00%)

Common Council – District 8

Justin Bielinski:   1,012   (47.58%)

JoCasta Zamarripa:   1,104   (51.90%)

Common Council – District 10

Michael J. Murphy:   7,410   (90.47%)

Richard L. Geldon:   760     (9.28%)

Common Council – District 11

Peter Burgelis:    3,316   (41.83%)

Mark A. Borkowski:   4,596  (57.97%)

Common Council – District 13

 Scott Spiker:   4,195   (61.19%)

 Patty Doherty:   2,643   (38.55%)

Common Council – District 14

Jason Auerbach:   2,817   (28.09%)

Marina Dimitrijevic:    7,179   (71.59%)

Masry’s Law

Yes:   143,178  (74.26%)

No:    49,618   (25.74%)

Gerrymandering Referendum

Yes:   149,743   (79.49%)

No:    38,640    (20.51%)

MPS Referendum

Yes:   67,110   (77.59%)

No:    19,381   (22.41%)

