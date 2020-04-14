April 7 Election Results

Here are the results from the April 7, 2020 election.
President - Democratic Party
Joe Biden: 581,611 (62.9%) Bernie Sanders: 293,652 (31.8%)
Supreme Court
Jill Karofsky: 856,470 (55%) Daniel Kelly: 692, 976 (45%)
Circuit Court – Branch 5
Brett Blomme: 98,925 (58%) Paul Dedinsky: 69,871 (41%)
Circuit Court – Branch 29
Rebecca Kiefer: 122,590 (70%) Dan Gabler: 50,497 (29%)
County Executive
Chris Larson: 95,502 (49%) David Crowley: 96,541 (50%) Chris Larson conceded on April 14, agreeing not to pursue a recount.
County Supervisor – District 11
Joseph J. Czarnezki: 6,561 (69%) Andrew Moriarity: 2,888 (30%)
Mayor
Tom Barrett: 57,491 (63%) Lena Taylor: 33,571 (37%)
City Attorney
Tearman Spencer: 50,687 (61%) Grant F. Langley: 31,987 (39%)
City Comptroller
Aycha Sawa: 41,297 (50%) Jason Fields: 40,299 (49%)
City Treasurer
Brandon Methu: 27,449 (33%) Spencer Coggs: 55,721 (67%)
Common Council – District 1
Ashanti Hamilton: 3,234 (76%) Vince G. Toney: 1,027 (24%)
Common Council – District 3
Jacob Marek: 2,805 (27%) Nik Kovac: 7,513 (73%)
Common Council – District 5
Nikiya Dodd: 5,760 (74.63%)
Nick McVey: 1,897 (24.58%)
Common Council – District 6
Milele A. Coggs: 2,906 (64.28%)
Tory Lowe: 1,600 (35.39%)
Common Council – District 7
Fred Royal, Jr.: 1,693 (33.76%)
Khalif Rainey: 3,310 (66.00%)
Common Council – District 8
Justin Bielinski: 1,012 (47.58%)
JoCasta Zamarripa: 1,104 (51.90%)
Common Council – District 10
Michael J. Murphy: 7,410 (90.47%)
Richard L. Geldon: 760 (9.28%)
Common Council – District 11
Peter Burgelis: 3,316 (41.83%)
Mark A. Borkowski: 4,596 (57.97%)
Common Council – District 13
Scott Spiker: 4,195 (61.19%)
Patty Doherty: 2,643 (38.55%)
Common Council – District 14
Jason Auerbach: 2,817 (28.09%)
Marina Dimitrijevic: 7,179 (71.59%)
Masry’s Law
Yes: 143,178 (74.26%)
No: 49,618 (25.74%)
Gerrymandering Referendum
Yes: 149,743 (79.49%)
No: 38,640 (20.51%)
MPS Referendum
Yes: 67,110 (77.59%)
No: 19,381 (22.41%)