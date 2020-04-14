April 7 Election Results

Here are the results from the April 7, 2020 election.

President - Democratic Party

Joe Biden: 581,611 (62.9%) Bernie Sanders: 293,652 (31.8%)

Supreme Court

Jill Karofsky: 856,470 (55%) Daniel Kelly: 692, 976 (45%)

Circuit Court – Branch 5

Brett Blomme: 98,925 (58%) Paul Dedinsky: 69,871 (41%)

Circuit Court – Branch 29

Rebecca Kiefer: 122,590 (70%) Dan Gabler: 50,497 (29%)

County Executive

Chris Larson: 95,502 (49%) David Crowley: 96,541 (50%) Chris Larson conceded on April 14, agreeing not to pursue a recount.

County Supervisor – District 11

Joseph J. Czarnezki: 6,561 (69%) Andrew Moriarity: 2,888 (30%)

Mayor

Tom Barrett: 57,491 (63%) Lena Taylor: 33,571 (37%)

City Attorney

Tearman Spencer: 50,687 (61%) Grant F. Langley: 31,987 (39%)

City Comptroller

Aycha Sawa: 41,297 (50%) Jason Fields: 40,299 (49%)

City Treasurer

Brandon Methu: 27,449 (33%) Spencer Coggs: 55,721 (67%)

Common Council – District 1

Ashanti Hamilton: 3,234 (76%) Vince G. Toney: 1,027 (24%)

Common Council – District 3

Jacob Marek: 2,805 (27%) Nik Kovac: 7,513 (73%)

Common Council – District 5

Nikiya Dodd: 5,760 (74.63%)

Nick McVey: 1,897 (24.58%)

Common Council – District 6

Milele A. Coggs: 2,906 (64.28%)

Tory Lowe: 1,600 (35.39%)

Common Council – District 7

Fred Royal, Jr.: 1,693 (33.76%)

Khalif Rainey: 3,310 (66.00%)

Common Council – District 8

Justin Bielinski: 1,012 (47.58%)

JoCasta Zamarripa: 1,104 (51.90%)

Common Council – District 10

Michael J. Murphy: 7,410 (90.47%)

Richard L. Geldon: 760 (9.28%)

Common Council – District 11

Peter Burgelis: 3,316 (41.83%)

Mark A. Borkowski: 4,596 (57.97%)

Common Council – District 13

Scott Spiker: 4,195 (61.19%)

Patty Doherty: 2,643 (38.55%)

Common Council – District 14

Jason Auerbach: 2,817 (28.09%)

Marina Dimitrijevic: 7,179 (71.59%)

Masry’s Law

Yes: 143,178 (74.26%)

No: 49,618 (25.74%)

Gerrymandering Referendum

Yes: 149,743 (79.49%)

No: 38,640 (20.51%)

MPS Referendum

Yes: 67,110 (77.59%)

No: 19,381 (22.41%)