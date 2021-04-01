× Expand Chainarong Prasertthai Getty Images/iStockphoto

How many people do you see driving with their cell phones in their hands or changing lanes without looking or signaling? Distracted driving is becoming an epidemic in the United States and it only seems to be getting worse. April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month.

According to a study done by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), there were 3,142 people killed on American roads due to distracted driving in 2019. That number is up 10 percent from the previous year. Add cabin fever from the dragging pandemic to the mix along with the upcoming nice spring weather, there will be a lot more travelers on U.S. highways.

A survey conducted by Erie Insurance on 500 adults shows that more than half of respondents plan on taking at least one road trip this year. Those respondents were also asked about what distracts them the most. Older drivers from the survey were distracted more by things outside of their vehicles, while 65 percent of all drivers admitted to using their cell phones in some way while driving.

Please keep you cell phone out of your hands while driving. While you can’t control what other drivers do behind the wheel, you can practice good defensive driving and make sure you’re aware of traffic around you at all times. Just like in sports, the best offense is a good defense!