Armed 'Boogaloo' Movement Appearing at Black Lives Matter Protests

Amidst Black Lives Matter protests around the city yesterday in Bay View, Downtown and the East Side, word circulated of another rally, scheduled for 7 p.m. at Humboldt Park—a meet up of the “Boogaloo Bois,” who also refer to themselves as the “Boojahideen.” The “boogaloo” is a term that refers to a civil war with the government. This local group declared they were not Alt Right or white supremacist but “a libertarian movement; pro-liberty, pro-2A (second amendment) and pro-individual rights.”

However, reports around the country have provided information that this loosely knit philosophy of accelerationism is popular with militias, gun activists and some white supremacists have also adopted the “boogaloo” identity. They’ve recently been a presence at 2A rallies, like the massive one in Richmond, Va., as well as the COVID “anti-lockdown” rallies that spread last month. Now they’ve equated George Floyd’s murder with figures from guns rights movements who have been killed by police (like the Weaver family at Ruby Ridge).

Boojahideen say they are joining protests around the country to rally against police brutality, but the mostly white groups don’t seem to be interested in addressing systemic racism as much as they do their desire to show off their desire for armed conflict. Three men who identified with the “boogaloo movement” were arrested on Saturday in Las Vegas for bringing Molotov cocktails to a protest. Officials say they planned to firebomb a power substation and start a riot.

Identifying boogaloo features (besides their arsenal) sometimes include Hawaiian print shirts, military fatigues, terms that sound like “boogaloo” like “big igloo” or “big luau” (they’ve created their own flags with an images of an igloo on it) and the Gadsen flag (the “don’t tread on me” snake). They like to share offensive memes and heavily armed immaturity—the organizer of the Milwaukee boogaloo meet up recently posted a meme of a chihuahua licking its lips while looking at a woman’s breasts labeled “LIBERTY” and “FIREARMS.”

Death Threats

In Milwaukee, protestors confronted the Boojahideen online, pointing out that their armed presence would be dangerous as it would give law enforcement an excuse to open fire on the crowd. At 7 p.m., Humboldt Park was quiet, with no signs of a rally. Concerns grew when protest organizer Frank Nitty said that he had received death threats, so speculation grew if the Boogaloos had something to do with it and were searching for him. An hour later a livestream appeared on Facebook that showed a group of about six Hawaiian shirt clad people wandering around the East Side (they seemed lost) carrying cases of water to give to protestors. Later, around 11 p.m., an apparently separate Booglaoo group appeared on North Avenue, where they stood on the corner near Von Trier’s flaunting firearms, and then seemed to briefly join in with the march.

The Boojahideen seem to be chaos opportunists itching to be part of a riot, and protesters should be aware of these provocateurs that could escalate a peaceful protest and create chaos and violence to make their “boogaloo” dream come true.