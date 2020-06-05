Artists Transform Riverwest Building with Black Lives Matter Art

× Expand Photo credit: Blaine Schultz Mural on the corner of North Avenue and Holton Street

When Ihsan Atta saw footage of George Floyd dying at the hands of Minneapolis police officers, he said he recognized it as a tactic practiced on fellow Palestinians on a daily basis.

Atta wanted to do something to bring people together, so he offered up his building at the corner of North Avenue and Holton Street as a canvas for artists to make a statement.

Justin Stone, Cristy C. Corso, Jaqui Tavares, John Fleissner, Dominque White, Chacho Lopez, Zach Black, John Tierney, Mike Davenport, Josh Ebert, Jon Bartels, Chloe Higgins, Adam McKee and Aaron Rodgers all contributed to the mural with Chris Burke creating the central George Floyd memorial portrait.

Burke, Higgins and McKee made a Facebook event for artists to volunteer. The only rule was “no vulgarities.” Once they began working supporters began dropping off refreshments

“I wanted to make statement and bring people together,” Atta said. “Hopefully discussion will lead to something positive.”

