Bay View Black Lives Matter March Turns Violent

× Expand Photo credit: Blaine Schultz

The Justice for George Floyd Peaceful Protest was organized by Justice Johnson and Jane Kraus.

× Expand Photo credit: Blaine Schultz

What Is His Name? - George Floyd!

As the march reached its destination a large crowd gathered on N. James Lovell Street. Several people spoke to the gathering using megaphones. Police in riot gear ringed the building and lined up on the balcony above. At the front edge of the crowd one officer chatted with a protestor about eating at outside restaurants. Another protestor hugged and shook hands with several officers in the line.

But it wouldn’t be long before things took a turn for the worse. Although Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett had not declared a curfew and it was still light out, protestors, now gathered near W. McKinley Ave. and 6th Street, said officers told them the gathering was unlawful and the area near Fiserv Forum was considered a riot zone.

After a protestor reportedly threw a water bottle at the police, the officers began advancing in armored cars and on foot, shooting gas into the crowd.

× Expand Photo credit: Blaine Schultz

What Do We Want? Justice! When Do We Want It? Now!

Before that all went down, marchers were asked to begin assembling at 11:30 a.m. to begin making signs and collect donations of water and snacks. The night before the march, a request for megaphones was put out. By noon the World War One Memorial area looked like a well-stocked grocery.

“Here in America we don’t take too kindly to tyrants,” said a raspy-voiced Jacob Miller who had been marching and chanting for five days.

And with that the march began, heading east on Oklahoma Avenue before turning north on Kinnickinnic Avenue into the heart of Bay View.

Photo credit: Blaine Schultz

While six-foot social distancing was a challenge, most marchers wore masks. A veteran of social justice events, Cathy Stehr participated with her daughter and son. She viewed it as “very heartfelt and respectful displays of expression,” and said her 17-year-old son Tommy felt it was a powerful way to represent George Floyd when everyone we all stopped to kneel on the hot street.

Stehr said she has been taking her kids to marches since they were young. “I can’t stress enough the importance of becoming socially active and aware, especially since we live in the ‘burbs,” she said. “Like they say, these kids are our future, we rely on them!”

With police cars leading the way and blocking off side streets to accommodate the march, everything seemed to be falling into place.

× Expand Photo credit: Blaine Schultz

Businesses Show Solidarity

While the temperature would reach the lows 90s, a breeze from the lake was never far off. Business showed solidarity by offering food, drinks and water hoses to cool off. At the intersection of KK and E. Potter Avenue, four businesses‚— Honeypie, McDonalds, Hi Fi Café and Rush-Mor Records—offered refreshments.

“We’ve been on this street for decades and have seen many things, but today was the first that we ever witnessed anything of this nature, of this gravity,” said Rush-Mor’s Dan Duchaine. “It’s both troubling and quite stimulating to see American ideals brought out into the streets. Sad that it took so much bloodshed. As far as being supportive neighbors, it’s our civic duty, and on such a hot day, we all had to be there for those marching for such an important cause.”

We Are Many, They Are Few

There were short speeches at stops scattered throughout the route. At a speech near the Milwaukee County Transit System bus garage, marchers were advised that while being in front means getting in newscasts and pictures, it also might mean tear gas and jail. Marchers were also told to be aware of hand signals from leaders ahead: to stop, be quiet for directions and go. The lesson was simple and effective.

Inexplicably the patrol car leading the march at the intersection of E. Pittsburgh Avenue and S. Water Street stopped then moved on before the marchers caught up, causing a short bit of chaos.

By the time it reached the intersection of Water Street and Wisconsin Avenue, the crowd seemed to have grown full strength, trailed by a noisy parade of honking cars estimated to be seven city blocks long and one unfortunate back-firing motorcycle.

× Expand Photo credit: Blaine Schultz Handshakes exchanged between protesters and Milwaukee Police Department officers at the MPD District 1 Station.

No Justice No Peace, No Racist Police

At City Hall the lack of police presence was eerie. At least one person collapsed in the assembled crowd. When someone suggested letting a city bus pointed east on Wells Street through the intersection another marcher loudly said “No! Shut it down. It is filled with cops.”

At Red Arrow Park the chant “Dontre Hamilton” came alive, recognizing the Milwaukee man who died there after being shot 14 times by a Milwaukee Police officer in 2014.

Heading east on State Street to the District 1 Police Station marchers were met by officers in riot gear, standing as sentinels around the building’s perimeter. Alexis Sanchez brandished a megaphone and emotionally recounted her arrest Sunday in Shorewood at the hands of four police officers, a bandage on her knee and face. She challenged Chief of Police Alfonso Morales to make a statement.

At that point it seemed the event would wind down. But it did not.

Bay View has never forgotten its history of violence and protests. On May 5, 1886 thousands of Milwaukee workers marched to the Bay View Rolling Mills. The protest for worker’s rights would leave seven dead, killed by state militia. The events Tuesday evening suggest we might learn from history.